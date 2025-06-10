Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 02Nd To June 06Th, 2025


2025-06-10 11:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, June 10th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 02 nd to June 06 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 02nd to June 06th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 02/06/2025 FR0000125486 40 294 126,4382 XPAR
VINCI 02/06/2025 FR0000125486 20 915 126,4567 CEUX
VINCI 02/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 117 126,4606 TQEX
VINCI 02/06/2025 FR0000125486 2 858 126,4530 AQEU
VINCI 03/06/2025 FR0000125486 50 292 127,5078 XPAR
VINCI 03/06/2025 FR0000125486 27 401 127,5325 CEUX
VINCI 03/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 182 127,5467 TQEX
VINCI 03/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 093 127,5590 AQEU
VINCI 04/06/2025 FR0000125486 44 565 127,1391 XPAR
VINCI 04/06/2025 FR0000125486 22 340 127,1561 CEUX
VINCI 04/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 157 127,1701 TQEX
VINCI 04/06/2025 FR0000125486 3 938 127,1779 AQEU
VINCI 05/06/2025 FR0000125486 49 348 127,0130 XPAR
VINCI 05/06/2025 FR0000125486 27 784 126,9451 CEUX
VINCI 05/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 164 126,9378 TQEX
VINCI 05/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 109 126,9630 AQEU
VINCI 06/06/2025 FR0000125486 48 565 126,6308 XPAR
VINCI 06/06/2025 FR0000125486 27 828 126,6071 CEUX
VINCI 06/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 079 126,6094 TQEX
VINCI 06/06/2025 FR0000125486 4 084 126,6140 AQEU
TOTAL 398 113 126,9629

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 02-06-25 to 06-06-25 vGB

