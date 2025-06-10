Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 02Nd To June 06Th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 02 nd to June 06 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 02nd to June 06th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market