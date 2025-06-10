Erectastep Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions To Support Market Share Growth And Increased Product Demand

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ErectaStep , a leading innovator in modular metal stairs , work platforms , and safety access solutions for commercial and industrial markets, is proud to announce a series of executive promotions that reflect the company's rapid market share gains and surging demand for its products. As organizations across industries increasingly turn to ErectaStep's patented solutions for safety and efficiency, the company is strategically expanding its leadership team to support this exceptional growth and ensure continued excellence for its customers and partners.

Ted Richardson Named Vice President of ErectaStep

Ted Richardson has been promoted to Vice President of ErectaStep, reporting directly to President Jack Murphy. In his new role, Richardson will guide the company's overall business strategy, oversee key regional teams, and lead initiatives that position ErectaStep for continued expansion and success. Richardson, who previously served as Regional Area Manager and Director, has been instrumental in building high-performing teams, forging strategic partnerships, and driving operational excellence, contributing significantly to ErectaStep's recent growth trajectory.

"Ted's leadership and vision have been essential to our success, and we are confident that his expertise will help us seize the tremendous opportunities ahead," said Jack Murphy, President of ErectaStep. "As we continue to build on our momentum, these leadership changes reflect our commitment to innovation, customer focus, and delivering exceptional value to our partners."

Strengthening the Leadership Team

In addition to Richardson's promotion, ErectaStep is elevating several other accomplished leaders to support its ambitious growth plans:



Pat Tate has been named Director of National Accounts. Tate's proven ability to grow national accounts and develop tailored solutions for key customers will further strengthen ErectaStep's market position and distributor relationships.



Victor Tracy has been promoted to Director of the Gulf Coast region. Tracy's hands-on approach and commitment to customer success have resulted in numerous successful installations and satisfied clients.

Larry Foley is now Director of the East Coast region, bringing his impressive track record in business development and successfully growing Upside Innovations to the role. Foley's innovative approach and focus on customer satisfaction will drive further expansion in this key market.

Positioned for Success

These leadership changes underscore ErectaStep's commitment to building a high-performing organization ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. With a renewed focus on innovation, partnership, and execution, ErectaStep is well-positioned to deliver even greater value to its customers and distributors and to achieve new milestones in the years ahead.

About ErectaStep

ErectaStep is a trusted leader in safety and access solutions for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, ErectaStep empowers businesses to create safer, more efficient workspaces across North America.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC

