HALLMARK CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE RETURNS BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER WITH A STAR-STUDDED LINEUP AND MORE NEW WAYS TO CELEBRATE SEASON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the Hallmark Christmas Experience, fans can step into the world of a Hallmark Christmas with activities like Create and Learn workshops with Hallmark Artists, photo opportunities with Hallmark Stars, Signature Dining Experiences, and much more. As for what the Hallmark movie superfans have all been waiting for, Countdown to Christmas enthusiasts can get a sneak peek behind the curtain and catch their beloved Hallmark actors in Stars on Stage productions, including holiday spirit-inspired games and competitions, yuletide panel discussions, and movie screenings. Guests can visit the event website to learn more and choose their own adventure:



Find Magic Ticket Package

Be Merry Ticket Package Individual Tickets

To help plan your trip, the Hallmark stars eager to celebrate the holiday season with fans are:



WEEKEND ONE, November 28-30 – Benjamin Ayres, B.J. Britt, Robert Buckley, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Rhiannon Fish, Tyler Hynes, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Jessy Schram, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker



WEEKEND TWO, December 5-7 – Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie, Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott, Ginna Claire Mason, Niall Matter, Tamera Mowry, Melissa Peterman, and Andrew Walker



WEEKEND THREE, December 12-14 – Benjamin Ayres, Erin Cahill, Brooke D'Orsay, Sarah Drew, Pascale Hutton, Erin Krakow, Viv Leacock, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Peter Mooney, and Kavan Smith

WEEKEND FOUR, December 19-21 – Rachel Boston, John Brotherton, Heather Hemmens, Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Barbara Niven, Brendan Penny, Kristoffer Polaha, Holly Robinson Peete, Evan Roderick, and Victor Webster

*Talent lineups are subject to change.

"The much-anticipated return of the Hallmark Christmas Experiences allows us the opportunity to continue building a space where Hallmark's purpose-driven values come to life, and where connection, community and Christmas cheer come together," said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's SVP, Branded Experiences. "We're so delighted to gather our brightest Hallmark stars and our most passionate brand fans to make this holiday season another one to remember."

What's more, guests can feel the magic on weekends at the Crown Center Square, which will deck the halls as the ultimate open-to-the-public go-to destination for nightly tree light shows, live music, and shopping from local vendors. With a one-of-a-kind Hallmark Card sending station, festive food and drink, and event-exclusive merchandise, fans are in store for endless fun and festivities.

For an exclusive video sneak peek of what's in store, please click HERE . Check out ExperienceHallmarkChristmas to start planning your trip and visit us on social at @HallmarkChristmasKC to share your memories and special moments all season long.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ , launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new Hallmark original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark . Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.