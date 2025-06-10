AIAG CHOSEN AS NORTH AMERICA HUB FOR CATENA-X: USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF SEAMLESS, SECURE AUTOMOTIVE DATA COLLABORATION

By 2030, the automotive industry will need to trace over one billion data points worldwide to meet rapidly evolving regulations and stakeholder expectations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) has been named the official North America hub for Catena-X, the first open, secure, and standardized data ecosystem built for the entire automotive value chain. This announcement comes as AIAG's Chief Transformational Officer, Kevin Piotrowski, took the stage yesterday at the Automotive Logistics & Supply Chain Digital Strategies North America event in Nashville, joined by Jon Jacobson, Enterprise Sales Leader at IBM and Catena-X Board Member.

With this partnership, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and service providers of all sizes across North America can participate in a unified, interoperable network that enables secure, standardized, and future-ready data sharing throughout the global automotive supply chain. Unlike traditional, fragmented and manual one-to-one data exchanges, Catena-X creates seamless, real-time collaboration-regardless of the technology platforms companies currently use.

"Catena-X is not just a technology-it's a paradigm shift for our industry," Piotrowski said. "With AIAG as the North American hub, we're enabling OEMs and suppliers of all sizes to achieve unprecedented transparency and visibility-while retaining full control over their data. This leap forward empowers better, faster decision-making and delivers measurable business impact through enhanced supply chain visibility, accelerated compliance and improved quality management-all without requiring companies to overhaul their existing systems or partnerships."

Catena-X supports a growing set of real-world use cases designed to address the automotive industry's most urgent challenges and opportunities, including:



Product Carbon Footprint (PCF): Standardized, auditable CO2 tracking and reporting across suppliers and products.



End-to-end Traceability: Rapidly trace parts and materials throughout the supply chain to enable efficient recalls, compliance and transparency.



Collaborative Quality Management: Real-time sharing of production and field data to accelerate root-cause analysis and problem containment, reducing risks and costs.

Battery Passport: Comprehensive lifecycle data for EV batteries, supporting regulatory compliance, circularity and sustainability goals.

The Catena-X library of use cases continues to expand, making it easier for companies of every size to unlock new value, meet emerging requirements and future-proof their operations.

Key ways the Catena-X ecosystem improves collaboration and data sharing compared to existing industry solutions, include:



Unified, Interoperable Network:

Catena-X connects OEMs, suppliers, and service providers of all sizes in a single, interoperable ecosystem, eliminating the silos and incompatibilities common in legacy systems.



Open and Standardized Data Ecosystem:

Unlike proprietary or closed solutions, Catena-X is built for openness and interoperability. It works alongside established technology providers (such as IBM and SAP), so companies do not need to overhaul their existing systems.



Secure, Permission-based Data Sharing:

Companies retain full control over their data-deciding what to share, with whom, and when-through permission-based, secure exchanges. This ensures both security and legal compliance, addressing concerns about data ownership and confidentiality.



Real-time, Reliable Information:

Catena-X enables real-time data exchange, moving beyond slow, manual, and after-the-fact reporting. This supports faster root-cause analysis, more responsive supply chain management, and the ability to anticipate and prevent problems.



Future-ready and Scalable:

The ecosystem is designed to support evolving industry needs, making it easier for companies of all sizes to connect, comply with new requirements, and participate in emerging use cases – with ready-to-deploy solutions and existing integrations.

Empowering Predictive and Preventive Action:

Catena-X improves access to standardized, trustworthy, and timely data across company boundaries, providing a reliable foundation for advanced analytics and AI tools, empowering companies to use their own technologies more effectively. Shifting from reactive decisions to predictive insights and preventive actions allows for continuous improvement and measurable business impact.

As the Catena-X North America hub, AIAG will serve as an extended board member, ensuring that standards and solutions are developed with direct input from North American members-from OEMs to Tier-N suppliers. AIAG will provide training, resources, and expert guidance to support organizations as they engage with Catena-X, and will unite the industry around common challenges, leveraging the Catena-X ecosystem to drive collaborative solutions in quality, supply chain and corporate responsibility.

"Catena-X's goal has always been global collaboration, as this reflects today's automotive supply chains," Jacobson said. "As we expand worldwide, it's crucial to have regional hubs that truly understand local industry needs. AIAG is the perfect match for North America – bringing together the collaborative spirit, expertise and trusted relationships needed to make Catena-X work for every company, large or small, across the automotive value chain."

Companies interested in experiencing Catena-X can connect with AIAG experts and join pilot programs to see firsthand how secure, transparent data sharing can address challenges in quality, supply chain and corporate responsibility.

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is the global automotive industry's catalyst - uniting the brightest minds in a neutral, legally safe, and non-competitive platform to create best-in-class standards, tools and training. For more than 42 years, AIAG has empowered OEMs, suppliers of all sizes, service providers and other industry stakeholders to collaborate on solving shared challenges, driving quality improvement, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and advancing corporate responsibility. With more than 4,000 member companies across 70+ countries, AIAG fosters a trusted and transparent environment where industry leaders shape the future together. As a not-for-profit association, AIAG is committed to developing universally adopted standards that elevate the industry, ensuring organizations of all sizes have the resources to compete, grow, and thrive in an evolving automotive landscape. Learn more at aiag .

About Catena-X

Catena-X is the first end-to-end, collaborative and open data ecosystem for the automotive industry, connecting all players along the value chain. The Catena-X association acts as a neutral governance to enable standardized, interoperable and data-sovereign collaboration and drive innovation, increase efficiency and compliance across the entire data ecosystem. Catena-X is Gaia-X compliant and also serves as a model for all Manufacturing-X initiatives and is shaping the development of standardized data ecosystems in other industries. Founded in 2021, the association has hubs in the USA, China, Spain, Sweden and France and more than 300 individuals from various players in the automotive industry working in more than 40 expert groups to develop future standards.

SOURCE Automotive Industry Action Group

