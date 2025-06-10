The Palm Beaches Exclusive Summer Savings

Editor's note: General destination images can be downloaded here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, discover unbeatable value in paradise with The Palm Beaches ' "Summer Savings Guide" for sun-soaked escapes. Whether visitors are dreaming of oceanfront resorts, boutique hideaways, or vibrant culinary and cultural experiences, Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is rolling out its best offers of the year. From deeply discounted hotel rates and resident-only specials to complimentary perks, spa packages, and unique dining deals, there's never been a better time to experience America's First Resort Destination®.

HOTEL OFFERS

AKA West Palm – West Palm Beach



Florida and Georgia Residents: Florida and Georgia residents are being offered 12% off, as well as early check-in and late checkout (if available). A one-night deposit and a valid Florida or Georgia identification are required at check-in. Click here to book. Holding Court: This wellness and sports experience is an add-on to any reservation, and it includes a private one-hour session at Padel Club. Guests will be able to access premium amenities and receive a swag bag from Padel Club, along with a welcome kit and an Energy Boost treatment. Guests must book this package two days in advance. Click here to book.

Amrit Ocean Resort – Riviera Beach



A Summer To Remember : Guests can choose from a spacious two-bedroom residence, two guest rooms with a connecting door, or a guest room with two queen beds. Each option includes exclusive amenities, such as waived resort fees, complimentary valet parking, and daily breakfast at TULA for up to four guests. Additionally, children under 12 can dine free from the TULA kids' menu with the purchase of an entrée. Offer is valid for travel until Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book.

Local Residents Rate: Florida residents will enjoy an exclusive 20% off the best available rate. Guests will receive complimentary valet parking, a complimentary room upgrade based on availability, and waived resort fees. A valid Florida identification must be presented at check-in. Click here to book.

Spa & Wellness Day Pass: The Amrit Ocean Resort is offering an exclusive day pass, starting at $125, that includes access to the 17,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor sanctuary featuring a circuit of healing waters, saunas, and steam rooms designed to rejuvenate body and mind. Residents will have access to their private beach, locker rooms, and receive complimentary parking. Click here to book. Retreat on Your Own: This curated package brings together expert guidance, healing therapies, and nourishing rituals. Included in the package is a three-night stay, daily green juice or smoothie, an InBody assessment with private training and coaching session, one-on-one sessions with a nutritionist, sleep coach, and mindfulness expert. It also features Amrit's Signature Hyper Wellness Protocol, two 50-minute spa treatments, a complimentary skin analysis, daily access to the hydrothermal circuit, fitness classes, wellness programming, and personalized wellness coaching pre-arrival, during stay, and post-departure. Click here to book.

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton



Drift Away - Ultimate Dining Experience: Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with the brand-new Drift Away Package at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. Enjoy a $25 food and beverage credit at either Sonrisa or Drift, where tantalizing flavors await your palate. Click here to book. Centennial Celebration Package: In celebration of the City of Boca Raton turning 100, Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center is offering a 20% discount on food and beverages at Drift or Sonrisa, a 19.25% discount on room rates, and a centennial gift bag. This offer is available through Sept. 7, 2025. Click here to book.

Crane's Beach House – Delray Beach



The Seize the Summer: Enjoy 20% off week-long stays booked by June 30, 2025, for travel through Oct. 2, 2025. To reserve, simply select "Rate Access/Corporate Code" and enter "WEEK" when booking online. Click here to book your stay. Backyard Paradise : Florida residents can enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on stays booked now through June 30, 2025, for travel through Oct, 2, 2025. Select "Rate Access/Corporate Code" and enter "FLOR" when booking online. Please note, a valid Florida driver's license, state-issued ID, or Florida-based military ID must be presented at check-in to receive the discount. Click here to book.

Delray Sands Resort – Highland Beach

Sunshine State Savings : Delray Sands Resort is offering Florida residents up to 15% off when booking two or more nights. These savings are valid for stays from now through August 2025. Click her to book.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – Manalapan

Family Retreat: This package is designed for families on vacation, offering several perks that combine relaxation and bonding. The retreat includes complimentary access to the state-of-the-art kids' and teen clubs, Loggers & Hide Away, which cater to ages 3 through 17. Daily breakfast is provided at Polpo Palm Beach for up to five guests. Customized welcome amenities include arcade credit, and guests can enjoy non-motorized water sports such as paddleboarding, boogie boarding, and snorkeling gear. The package also includes daily valet parking for one vehicle and a late check-out time of 2 p.m. Click here to book.

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Boca Raton – Boca Raton

Centennial Celebration Package : The City of Boca Raton is celebrating its 100th milestone, and the Fairfield by Marriott Boca Raton is offering an exclusive deal. Guests will enjoy a suite upgrade, $50 gift card and a centennial gift bag. This offer is available now through Dec. 31, 2025.

Hilton West Palm Beach – West Palm Beach

Local Residents Rate : Hilton West Palm Beach is offering Florida residents a 15% discount on stays from now through Dec. 31, 2025. Guests must present a valid Florida identification at check-in. Additionally, Hilton Honors members will receive extra savings. Click here to book.

Jupiter Beach Resort – Jupiter

Sunshine State Savings: Jupiter Beach Resort is offering Florida Residents up to 35% off. Must present a valid Florida state identification at check-in. Click here to book.

Marriott Resort Palm Beach Singer Island – Riviera Beach



Hot Savings on Singer Island: Guests are offered free daily valet parking and a $50 resort credit per night with a minimum of a two-night stay.

Meet a Sea Turtle: Guests can enjoy a one-day visit to Loggerhead Marinelife Center and receive access to a self-guided audio tour. As part of the Adopt a Sea Turtle feature, guests will receive a certificate with the name of their adopted sea turtle, and $5 from each reservation will be donated to Loggerhead Marinelife Center to support sea turtle conservation efforts.

Journey to SiSpa: This offer includes two 50-minute spa treatments, with the options to select a relaxing massage, a "Get up and Glow" facial, or the "India Si" scrub. Guests are also given a complimentary glass of champagne, a SiSpa teddy bear, and 20% off additional spa services. Cabana Getaway Package: When guests reserve a three-night stay or more in a two-bedroom condo, they will be eligible to reserve a full one-day cabana rental that accommodates up to six people. Use code "ARN" when booking, and this offer is valid for stay dates through Jan. 26, 2026. Click here to book.

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach

Sunshine State Savings: At Opal Grand Oceanfront, Florida and Georgia residents can save up to 15% off rooms and suites. Click here to book.

PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens

Complimentary Third Night: When guests stay three nights in a guest room, suite, or two-bedroom cottage designed by Serena & Lily, they can enjoy a third night free. Complimentary self-parking is also offered. Click here to book.

The Atlantic Suites on the Ave – Delray Beach

Sunshine State Savings : The Atlantic Suites on the Ave is offering up to 20% off to Florida residents, valid from June 28 through Dec. 31, 2025. Click here to book.

The Belgrove Resort & Spa – West Palm Beach

Florida Staycation: Florida residents can save up to 20% on stays by booking the Florida Resident Rate at The Belgrove Resort & Spa. The resort includes a diverse selection of culinary establishments, wellness offerings, outdoor and poolside lounge spaces, and the Dutchman's Pipe Golf Club, a 7,300-yard course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Click here to book.

The Boca Raton – Boca Raton



Choose Your Adventure package: Guests who book the "Choose Your Own Adventure" package will receive a $500 credit and 50% off a second room when staying in Tower, Beach Club or Yacht Club (call to reserve). A three-night minimum stay is required. Available select dates from June through October. Click here to book. Centennial Celebration Package: In honor of the City of Boca Raton turning 100, The Boca Raton is offering a guest room at the Best Available Rate, complimentary valet parking, 3 p.m. late checkout, and a centennial gift bag. This offer is available now through July 31, 2025. Click here to book.

The Brazilian Court Hotel – Palm Beach



Florida Residents Savings: This package allows Florida residents to save up to 25% off the best available rates and enjoy discounted valet parking each night for $20, plus taxes. Valid for select dates through Oct. 31, 2025. A valid Florida ID must be presented at Check-In. Click here to book. Stay More, Pay Less: Guests can book a four-night stay and only pay for three nights for stays now through Oct. 31, 2025. Click here to book.

The Breakers – Palm Beach



Savor the Season with Summer Prix Fixe Menus: New exclusive summer dining menus are available at select restaurants from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2025. Guests can enjoy a two-course lunch menu at Henry's Palm Beach for $35 per person or a three-course dinner menu at Echo, Henry's Palm Beach, or The Italian Restaurant starting at $70 per person. Click here for more information. Bed & Breakfast: Enjoy a Bed & Breakfast and a Sixth Night Free, available now through Sept. 30, 2025. Complimentary amenities include a daily breakfast buffet, overnight valet parking, high-speed WiFi, access to the Ocean Fitness center, along with daily group fitness classes, and more. Furthermore, the Bed & Breakfast offer can be combined with a Six Nights Free, granting a complimentary sixth night when staying for six consecutive nights. Click here for more information.

The Ray Hotel – Delray Beach



Sun, Sea, & Third Night Free: This summer, guests are offered a third night free when booking a two-night stay. This offer is valid for arrivals from Thursday through Sunday and is applicable through Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book. Group Booking Promo: From now through Sept. 30, 2025, The Ray Hotel is offering exclusive savings and perks for guests who book tiered room blocks. For bookings of 10-25 contracted rooms per night, guests receive double Hilton Honors points, a 50% discounted resort fee, and a 50% allowable cumulative attrition. Bookings of 26-50+ contracted rooms per night include additional opportunities. For more information, click her .

The Seagate – Delray Beach



All-New Stays, Endless Rays: Guests can enjoy up to 25% off their stay, with specific discounts of 15% off for three-night stays, 20% off for four-night stays, and 25% off for five-night stays. Additionally, guests will receive two complimentary cocktails. This special offer is valid for travel dates from now through Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book using promo code "STAY 23". Stay Local, Save More: Florida and Georgia residents can enjoy a 25% discount on the best available rate when using the promo code "DISFLA", and receive two complimentary cocktails and valet parking for $20. This offer is available for travel until Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book.

The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – Riviera Beach

Local Love: Florida and Georgia residents can enjoy up to 30% off the best available rate. Guests are required to present a valid identification upon check-in. Click here to book.

White Elephant – Palm Beach

Florida Residents: Florida residents are offered 20% off hotel peak rates. Click here to book with the code "FRR".

Wyndham Boca Raton – Boca Raton

Centennial Celebration Package : The Wyndham Boca Raton is offering guests a $50 gift card and a centennial gift bag, valid through Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book.

Waterstone Resort & Marina – Boca Raton

Centennial Celebration Package : In celebration of the City of Boca Raton, Waterstone Resort & Marina is offering a $100 resort credit when booking a two-night stay, early check-in, late check-out (based on availability), and a centennial gift bag. This offer is available through Sept. 30, 2025. Click here to book.

TRANSPORTATION

Brightline – West Palm Beach



Avis Car Rentals: Brightline is offering guests up to 35% off Avis's car rentals when booking here .

Marriott Bonvoy: Guests who book online receive up to a $50 hotel credit for food and beverage purchases in one of the participating Marriott Bonvoy® locations. Groups Save Big: Travel groups of 3 or more can automatically save 50% off Adult SMART fares on select trains for travel through June 13. Click here to book.

RESTAURANTS

ONA Coastal Cuisine – Riviera Beach

Happy Hour: ONA Coastal Cuisine, Singer Island's Newest Treasure, will be offering Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy draft beer, house wines by the glass, and specialty cocktails along with delicious bar bites, shareables, flat breads, and handhelds.

Le Colonial – Delray Beach

Summer prix fixe menu: Le Colonial serves a special summer prix fixe menu weekdays before 6 p.m., including two courses, priced at $35. Guests can order from the dessert menu for an additional cost of $10.

City Food Hall Grandview – West Palm Beach

Events: City Food Hall Grandview, located in the heart of West Palm Beach's Warehouse District, is offering a mix of free events, including live music on the Loading Dock, themed food and drinks nights, pop-up markets, Happy Hour Specials, and more. Florida residents can also receive 15% off at food vendors.

Meat Market Palm Beach

Happy Hour: Meat Market Palm Beach offers an extended Happy Hour every day this summer from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy happy hour signature cocktails, champagne, oysters, sushi, wagyu dumplings, and more. For more information, click here .

Wine & Spirits Kitchen – Delray Beach



Happy Hour Special Offer: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily this summer, guests can enjoy $6 select wines, $5 well drinks, $4 beers, and 50% off all spirits (excluding allocated bottles).

Industry Monday: Every Monday, Wine & Spirits Kitchen is offering specials to hospitality professionals from 3 p.m. to close. Guests can take advantage of 50% off all food (some exclusions apply), 50% off all spirits (excluding allocated bottles), plus $6 wines, $5 mixed drinks, and $4 beers.

Wine & Cheese Saturdays: Every Saturday, guests are invited to join these special events starting at 2 p.m. with an interactive cheese class and a wine class at 3 p.m. Each session is $25. Match It Wednesday: These midweek specials double the value of any wine card purchase. Guests can load any denomination and receive a matching amount to explore Wine & Spirits Kitchen's extensive selection of more than 170 wines on tap. This promotion runs from 3 p.m. to close every Wednesday.

Driftwood – Boynton Beach

Happy Hour: Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy $8 handcrafted cocktails like the Rip Current or Jamaican Sorrel Spritzer, $10 bourbon classics, $4 domestic beers, $6 local craft brews, and $5 house wines.

Amar – Delray Beach



Habibi Hour: Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., this restaurant offers a delightful selection of discounted items. Customers can enjoy 50% off nearly every item on Amar's hot and cold mezze list, alongside half-priced wine, beer, and select cocktails. Habibi White Nites: Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to close, guests can enjoy 50% off all bottles.

Gesto – Delray Beach



Summer Happy Hour: Gesto will be holding its first-ever happy hour this summer, daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy half-priced wine by the glass and beer, plus 25% off appetizers, salads, and pizzas. Vino Wednesdays : On Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to close, customers can enjoy 50% off all wine bottles.

MUSEUMS

Norton Museum of Art – West Palm Beach



Palm Beach County Residents : This summer, the Norton Museum of Art will be offering Palm Beach County residents free admission on Saturdays, now through Aug. 30, 2025.

Juneteenth Community Day: On Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Norton Museum of Art will host a celebration of freedom, spotlighting African American history.

Art Around the World Community Day: This free event, taking place on Saturday, Aug. 16, from noon to 4 p.m., will feature various programs in the galleries and garden, showcasing the Norton Collection and cultural traditions from around the world. Jazz Brunch: Happening on select Sundays – June 29, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21 – Jazz Brunch will take place at The Restaurant, featuring live music, entertainment, and food and drink specials.

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County – Lake Worth Beach



Biennial 2025 : The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is celebrating its 10th anniversary from now until June 20, 2025. The Biennial 2025 highlights the talent in Palm Beach County by showcasing a variety of works by local artists. Tim Hawkinson, a renowned gallerist and curator from Los Angeles, will serve as the guest juror. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, Second Place, and Third Place, as well as a People's Choice award. More information can be found at .

2024 Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase: This showcase celebrates the 10 fellows and their work over the past year, featuring a diverse range of photographs, videos, music, and more. The works will be available for view from July 11 through Aug. 19, 2025. For more information, click here . Slow Flow Yoga and Sound Bath: These wellness activities happen every Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., through July 27, 2025 at the Cultural Council's outdoor Arts & Wellness Space. Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, water, and props, such as yoga blocks, bolsters, and knee pads. For more information, click here .

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center – West Palm Beach

Wild About Wildlife: This summer, Manatee Lagoon is holding two weeks of virtual camps, June 9 to 13, and July 7 to 11. The camps will feature various morning activities, including observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons hosted by educators from local organizations.

