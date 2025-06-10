Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe Advanced Ceramics Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Environmental Regulations And R&D Drive Expansion, Leading Companies And Innovations Propel Growth


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe Advanced Ceramics Market is projected to grow from US$18.704 billion in 2025 to US$24.353 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.42%. Key drivers include innovation, environmental sustainability, and expanding applications. Major players such as CeramTec and 3M are pivotal to market growth.

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Advanced Ceramics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Advanced Ceramics Market will reach US$24.353 billion in 2030 from US$18.704 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period.

The research provides comprehensive insights into the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations across various geographical segments of the Europe advanced ceramics market. It examines the regulatory framework, offering stakeholders a clearer understanding of the key factors shaping the market environment.

Europe is home to many major players which augment the market growth. Moreover, continuous R&D and innovation further contribute to the market growth. In addition, the increasing environment sustainability regulation also contributes to the regional market growth. Expanding application of advanced ceramic will boost the market growth in years ahead.
Some of the major players covered in this report include CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials plc., CoorsTek, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Materion Corporation, CM Advanced Ceramics, UBE Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, LLC, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Elan Technology, and Oerlikon, among others.
Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
  • Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 92
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.35 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered Europe


Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

  • CeramTec GmbH
  • Morgan Advanced Materials plc.
  • CoorsTek, Inc.
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • 3M Company
  • Materion Corporation
  • UBE Corporation
  • Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
  • Oerlikon

Europe Advanced Ceramics Market Segmentation:

The Europe Advanced Ceramics Market is analysed by type into the following:

  • Alumina
  • Zirconate
  • Titanate
  • Ferrite
  • Others

By Product

  • Monolithic
  • Ceramic Coatings
  • Ceramic Matrix Composites
  • Others

By End-User Industry:

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Machinery
  • Environmental
  • Medical
  • Others

By Country:

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

