King, Lebanon President Hold Talks At Basman Palace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II and Lebanese President Gen. Joseph Aoun held talks at Basman Palace on Tuesday, where they discussed ways to enhance ties between Jordan and Lebanon, as well as recent developments in the region.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones, the two leaders expressed their pride in the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and the importance of continuing to build on them, in service of mutual interests and Arab causes.The meeting covered the importance of increasing the volume of trade exchange and promoting joint investments, particularly in energy, electricity, and infrastructure sectors.His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon in its efforts to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.Speaking about developments in the region, the two leaders emphasised the need to immediately reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, and ensure adequate humanitarian aid reaches all areas of the Strip.The King and President Aoun also reiterated their rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians, and urged stepping up Arab and international efforts to reach just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.His Majesty highlighted the danger of the unprecedented escalations and violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, and Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The talks also touched on the need to maintain security and stability in Syria, which will help facilitate the voluntary and safe return of refugees to their homeland.For his part, the Lebanese president praised Jordan's role, under the leadership of the King, in standing with Lebanon and its people, and providing support to the Lebanese army.President Aoun highlighted the importance of strengthening security and defence cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of combating terrorism and smuggling.The two leaders stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs and Escort of Honour Abdullah Odwan, Jordan's Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al Hadid, and the accompanying Lebanese delegation attended the talks.His Majesty also bid farewell to President Aoun at the conclusion of his visit to Jordan.