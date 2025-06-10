Sharps Technology CEO, Robert Hayes, To Present At The Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum On June 12 At 9:30AM ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:“STSS” and“STSSW”) (“Sharps”), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart safety syringe products to the healthcare industry, today announced that Robert Hayes, CEO, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by on June 12th, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Sharps recently announced that the Company has commenced shipments under three customer orders tied to previously announced purchase agreements. These shipments represent the Company's first commercial deliveries and its transition to revenue-generating operations. All products are being manufactured and shipped from Sharps' facility in Hungary, which has undergone significant upgrades to support high-volume production. Read the update release HERE .

Presentation Access:



Presenter: Robert Hayes, CEO

DATE : June 12th

TIME : 9:30 AM ET

LINK: HERE 1x1 Meeting Availability Contact: ...



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About Sharps Technology:

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary. For additional information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Holdsworth Partners

Adam Holdsworth

Phone: 917-497-9287

Email:...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan,”“poised” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity, and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...