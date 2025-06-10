Tammy Adams, Spiritual Life Coach And Intuitive Shaman To The Stars, Announces Transformative Summer Solstice Experience For Emotional And Spiritual Renewal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This limited-edition experience, bookable through the website , aligns with the high energy of the solstice and offers a rare opportunity for deep renewal, clear intention-setting, and realignment with your true path.



Five personalized, one-hour virtual sessions with Tammy

Clear blockages rooted in fear, self-doubt, or past trauma

Realign and activate all seven chakras to restore energetic balance

Rebuild self-esteem and inner strength , helping you reconnect to your true worth Ignite prosperity, love, and purpose in every area of your life

"The Summer Solstice is a powerful reset, a chance to release what's been weighing you down and step fully into your purpose," says Spiritual Life Coach and Intuitive Shaman Tammy Adams. "This is about clearing emotional blocks, reclaiming your worth, and moving forward with clarity, strength, and love."

The Summer Solstice isn't just the longest day of the year, it's a powerful planetary moment where the sun, energy, and intention all align to light up your next chapter. With the sun at its highest point and the planets working in harmony, this is the time to recharge your spirit, clear out stale energy, and step boldly into who you're becoming. The Solstice has long been seen as a cosmic green light, an invitation to realign, release what's no longer serving you, and move forward with clarity and confidence. The Limited-Edition Summer Solstice Package taps into this rare, high-vibe alignment with a curated mix of intuitive guidance and soul-nourishing rituals that help you get clear, feel lighter, and reconnect with your highest self, just as the sun hits its peak.

Tammy Adams specializes in life purpose discovery, business prosperity coaching, soulmate connections, past karmic life healing, spiritual healing, and more. She blends ancient wisdom with grounded coaching to help people unlock their true purpose, attract aligned relationships, and heal deeply rooted energetic blocks. Through her dynamic spiritual platforms and personalized offerings, Tammy helps people create transformative shifts in their lives:



Life-Changing Retreats : From soulmate manifestation to life purpose discovery, Tammy hosts powerful retreats in energetically potent locations, such as Lanai, Hawaii, and Sun Valley, Idaho. Each experience is curated to clear karmic blocks and activate spiritual clarity. Explore Upcoming Retreats →

The School of the Great Awakening : A sacred online learning space offering transformational courses, live group coaching, and sacred teachings to awaken the intuitive gifts and divine truth within every soul. Join The School →



One-on-One Sessions : Individuals can book private sessions directly with Tammy for:



Life Purpose Discovery



Business Prosperity Coaching



Soulmate & Twin Flame Alignment



Karmic Healing & Past Life Resolution Chakra Alignment & Energetic Cleanse

Book a Personal Session →

Tammy also reaches a global audience through her popular "Karma Talk " podcast, in addition to authoring the book, The Secret to Your Chakras .

For media inquiries on Tammy Adams, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

About Tammy Adams

Tammy Adams is a globally respected Spiritual Life Coach and Intuitive Shaman with over 35 years of experience helping individuals align with their highest potential and life purpose. She provides life coaching and spiritual guidance, drawing on her profound intuitive abilities to transform lives. Tammy has studied under esteemed spiritual leaders, including Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama, and worked with prominent political figures, celebrities, professional athletes, and corporate executives. Her personalized one-on-one sessions cover a range of services, including spiritual life coaching, past karmic healing, angel and spirit communication, spiritual healing, purpose discovery, business prosperity coaching, and soulmate connections. For more information, visit .

