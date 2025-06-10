Father Spends $700K To Show His Love For Son, Prints Billboard Ads: Teenage Kid Snaps Back, 'If I Am That Cute...'
The kid, lovingly nicknamed“The Landmark Kid”, is now a full-blown neighborhood icon.
From footbridges to buses, even convenience stores, Yu-kun's adorable face is impossible to miss. The boy's wild, funny, and sometimes downright embarrassing expressions are plastered everywhere.Also Read | My parents' marriage was not valid. Can I inherit property from my late father?
One hilarious ad shows him bawling his eyes out after a street performer startled him. That crying-face photo is now a 6-foot-tall billboard outside a subway station.
Locals love him, tourists snap pictures, and the dad is not stopping anytime soon. He runs a real estate business and keeps updating the campaign with new pictures of his son.
This isn't just advertising. It's a father's way of turning his kid into a Tokyo legend.
He regularly asks photographers to take new“cute” shots of his son and even plans to feature recent photos to promote new real estate projects.
However, The Landmark Kid is now 16. And, he is totally over it.Also Read | Errol Musk compares feud between Elon and Trump with 'man and wife arguing'
“I do not like it. I really do not. If you really think I am that cute, why not just transfer that 100 million yen into my bank account?” the South China Morning Post quoted him as saying.
“People might not recognise my baby photos, but now that I am older, it is just embarrassing,” he added.
When he was a toddler, his dad turned him into a walking (or crying) ad campaign. But, now, Yu-kun is super embarrassed.Also Read | Mukesh Ambani donates ₹151 crore to his Alma Mater ICT Mumbai
The story has gone viral, especially in China, where netizens joked,“As the old Chinese proverb goes, 'A father's love is like a mountain,' but this Japanese dad's love is a bit too heavy, on billboards!”
While Chinese parents are known for hiding their love. This Japanese dad printed his emotions everywhere.Father's Day 2025
The United States of America will celebrate Father's Day 2025 on June 15. Ahead of the celebration, this story is a great example of a father's love.
Some may assume that the teenage son does not realise the value now; he will get it when older. Some may also argue about how much is too much.
