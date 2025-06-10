MFA Spokesman Unveils Ukraine's Expectations Of NATO Summit
"President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has been invited. That invitation is important. We are grateful for it. We emphasize that not only Ukraine's participation is needed, but also a strong decision from this summit. For us, as a state, the content of the meeting is important and it is important for us that the results of the summit should send a signal of strength and unity, including regarding Ukraine, because work is currently underway to secure these final decisions," the diplomat said.Read also: NATO will support Ukraine now and in the future – Rutte
The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that a NATO summit is impossible without Ukraine because the war between Russia and Ukraine is a security challenge facing the Alliance.
"The Alliance must project strength, because Moscow reads these decisions," Tykhyi added.Read also: Russia may withdraw from arms control treaties in preparation for war with NATO – ISW
He also expressed the opinion that, if the Euro-Atlantic community wants to deter Russian aggression and demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that a potential attack on their community will not work and neither will it be beneficial, it is necessary to project strength now.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had invited Ukraine to participate in the upcoming summit in The Hague, stopping short of commenting on the format of such a meeting, noting that its detailed agenda is still being developed.Read also: NATO general on Operation Spider web: Ukraine revives Trojan horse tacti
The next NATO summit will be held in The Hague on June 24-25. Allied leaders are expected to address three main issues – increasing defense spending, building up defense industry capabilities, and continuing to support Ukraine.
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment