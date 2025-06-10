MFA Spokesman Unveils Ukraine's Expectations Of NATO Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has been invited. That invitation is important. We are grateful for it. We emphasize that not only Ukraine's participation is needed, but also a strong decision from this summit. For us, as a state, the content of the meeting is important and it is important for us that the results of the summit should send a signal of strength and unity, including regarding Ukraine, because work is currently underway to secure these final decisions," the diplomat said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that a NATO summit is impossible without Ukraine because the war between Russia and Ukraine is a security challenge facing the Alliance.

"The Alliance must project strength, because Moscow reads these decisions," Tykhyi added.

He also expressed the opinion that, if the Euro-Atlantic community wants to deter Russian aggression and demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that a potential attack on their community will not work and neither will it be beneficial, it is necessary to project strength now.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had invited Ukraine to participate in the upcoming summit in The Hague, stopping short of commenting on the format of such a meeting, noting that its detailed agenda is still being developed.

The next NATO summit will be held in The Hague on June 24-25. Allied leaders are expected to address three main issues – increasing defense spending, building up defense industry capabilities, and continuing to support Ukraine.

