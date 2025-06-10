Zelensky: Ukraine Can Draft 27,000 Soldiers Per Month While Russia Can Mobilize Up To 50,000

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this an interview with Válasz Online , Ukrinform saw

“Mobilization is a problem in every war. Ukraine is no exception, as we want the war to end. People are getting tired. We can mobilize 27,000 people a month, while the Russians can mobilize 40,000 to 50,000 because their losses are greater. Mobilization is possible in our country because of the state of war. No one else has any experience in how to stop Putin. We were the ones who stopped him,” the President said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine never mobilized 18-24-year-olds, instead offering them to sign 12-month contracts.

“I have never spoken about this before, but since you asked, I will tell you what I think, because it is a sensitive issue: I do not believe that we should mobilize people from the age of 18, as the leaders of other countries have thought. Operation Spider Web has shown that it is not the number of people that matters, but weapons and technology. And money and exerting pressure,” Zelensky said.

He noted that sanctions should be aimed precisely at the money the Russians use to fuel the war.“However, when it comes to sanctions, as Western partners list the reasons why they did not decide to impose them, they include that Ukraine did not mobilize people aged 18 and above,” Zelensky added.

The president emphasized that Ukraine provided an opportunity for 18-24-year-old men to prove that they can also serve.

“We have now given them that opportunity, in accordance with our legislation. But in the meantime, thousands are fighting on the front lines without adequate weapons,” Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this year Ukraine introduced the“Contract 18-24” project – an initiative allowing Ukrainians aged 18-24, to voluntarily join the Defense Forces for 12 months.“Contract 18-24” secures a UAH 1 million payment, of which recruits receive UAH 200,000 immediately after signing a contract, while the remaining UAH 800,000 come in two instalments throughout the year.

Volunteers will receive a cash allowance of up to UAH 120,000 per month and bonuses for combat missions. The total amount can reach up to UAH 2 million per year. At the same time, the possibility of a“zero” mortgage, government paid tuitions, free medical care (including dental prosthetics), as well as the right to travel abroad after a year of service is secured.

The law also guarantees exemption from mobilization for 12 months after the contract expires.