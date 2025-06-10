403
U.S. CDC Vaccine Board Purged By Kennedy Amid Drive To Root Out Corrupt Elements
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 9, 2025, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the group that guides the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine schedules.
Kennedy announced the move in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, stating the committee suffered from“persistent conflicts of interest” and had become a“rubber stamp for any vaccine.”
He argued that only a complete overhaul could restore public trust in vaccine policy. The ACIP, made up of independent medical and public health experts, recommends which vaccines the CDC should include in its immunization schedule.
Insurance companies must cover vaccines approved through this process. The committee's recommendations also influence federal policy, including requirements for insurance coverage and liability protections.
Although the CDC director can overrule ACIP recommendations, this rarely happens. All current ACIP members were appointed during the Biden administration, with 13 joining in 2024.
Kennedy's action allows the current administration to install its own panel, which would not have been possible until 2028 without these firings. The secretary holds the legal authority to appoint and remove members, who typically serve four-year terms.
However, removing the entire panel before their terms end is highly unusual. Kennedy, known for his skepticism toward federal vaccine policy, insists the move aims to ensure science-based, transparent, and conflict-free recommendations.
He claims that the existing committee failed to provide adequate scrutiny, referencing past vaccines that were later withdrawn for safety reasons.
Official disclosures show that ACIP members must declare potential conflicts of interest, business ties, or relevant positions at the start of each public meeting.
However, a 2009 report found inaccuracies in disclosure forms, but later reviews did not reveal significant financial conflicts. The firings come just weeks before ACIP's next meeting, which will address COVID-19 vaccine guidance and other immunization issues.
The CDC recently shifted its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, reducing emphasis on certain groups like children and pregnant women. Kennedy's critics, including former CDC directors and leading physicians, warn that the decision could undermine decades of scientific rigor and public trust.
They argue that the committee's independence has been key to the US vaccine system's credibility. Kennedy's move follows years of public debate about vaccine safety, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Americans questioned the speed of vaccine approvals and the pressure to vaccinate. Kennedy's critics say this overhaul risks politicizing vaccine policy and replacing experts with less qualified individuals.
Supporters argue it could break perceived ties between regulators and industry. No evidence suggests that former committee members or public health officials face criminal charges related to COVID-19 vaccine policies.
The firings reflect ongoing disputes about how to balance public trust, scientific independence, and government oversight in health policy.
