Opera Days Kick Off With Legendary Opera 'Leyli And Majnun'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has announced the launch of a large-scale cultural project "Opera Days", which is being held in the country for the first time and is aimed at popularizing classical opera art, Azernews reports.

As part of the opening, which took place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, the audience was presented with the legendary opera "Leyli and Majnun" - the first opera of the Muslim East, created by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Before the start of the show, host Samira Mustafayeva greeted the guests, emphasising the importance of the project and its contribution to the development and popularization of the national opera heritage.

Leading stage masters took part in the production: People's Artists Mansum Ibragimov (Majnun), Nazakat Teymurova (Leyli), Honoured Artists Jahangir Gurbanov (Nofel), Tayyar Bayramov (Ibn Salam), Elnur Zeynalov (Majnun's father), as well as Ayten Magerramova (Leyli's mother), Taleh Yakhyayev (Leyli's father), and Afag Aghayeva (Majnun's mother).

Conductor - Honoured Artist Sevil Gadzhieva, stage director - Honoured Artist Hafiz Guliyev, set designer - People's Artist Rafiz Ismailov, choreographer - Honoured Artist Yuliana Alikishizade. Musical accompaniment - People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar) and Honoured Artist Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha).

The premiere evening of the project was a sell-out. The opera was broadcast live on the Mədəniyyət TV channel, which allowed the project to expand its audience.

The evening ended with a standing ovation from the audience. This is only the beginning of a cultural marathon that promises to give unforgettable evenings to everyone who loves art, beauty and music that can touch the deepest strings of the soul.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.