Sunflag Undervalued By Over 55%, Says SEBI RA Kapil Aggarwal After Lloyds Stake Reassessment
Sunflag Iron & Steel is potentially undervalued, supported by the value of its 11.47% stake in Lloyds Metals and Energy, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kapil Aggarwal.
At the time of writing, Sunflag Iron & Steel shares were trading at ₹287.75, down 1% on the day.
The analyst noted that the stake, valued at approximately ₹8,800 crore as of June 8, was acquired through the conversion of optionally fully convertible debentures following a tribunal settlement.
Aggarwal estimates Sunflag's core steel business to be worth ₹2,565 crore based on a 9x multiple to FY25 EBIT.
After applying a 30% discount to the Lloyds Metals stake and deducting net debt of ₹413 crore, he calculates Sunflag's fair market capitalization at ₹8,412 crore, suggesting an upside of over 55% from current levels.
The stock is trading near its all-time high and may benefit from ongoing buying momentum.
With limited downside risks and valuations below the value of its Lloyds holding, the analyst has set a one-year target of ₹450 for the stock.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has risen 9% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- AB Launches On Binance
CommentsNo comment