Builders Association Of Metropolitan Pittsburgh Launches Pittsburgh New Home Connection Website

- Jim EichenlaubPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (BAMP) is proud to announce the launch of the Pittsburgh New Home Connection website, a powerful new resource designed to connect prospective homebuyers with the top new home communities, builders, and remodelers in the Greater Pittsburgh area.The website, accessible at , serves as a reimagined and expanded evolution of the former Pittsburgh Festival of Homes site (pghfoh). It consolidates the best of Pittsburgh's residential construction scene into a single, user-friendly destination, featuring more than 20 premier new home communities and the professionals behind them.“The Pittsburgh New Home Connection is the one place you can find the best new neighborhoods, builders, and remodelers in the area and know they adhere to the code of ethics set forth by BAMP,” said Jim Eichenlaub, Executive Director of BAMP.“The website provides a service that isn't offered by traditional national platforms like Zillow or Redfin.”Designed with the discerning homebuyer in mind, the site offers a curated experience free from the clutter of national listing sites. Every featured builder and remodeler is a member of BAMP, committed to quality, ethics, and community-focused development.Pittsburgh New Home Connection provides:●Easy access to top-tier local builders and remodelers●A comprehensive directory of the most desirable new home communities●Assurance that all featured professionals meet BAMP's ethical standardsVisit to explore the best new home communities, remodelers, and builders that Pittsburgh has to offer.About the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (BAMP): Founded to promote excellence in residential construction, BAMP serves as a leading advocate and resource for the Pittsburgh area's home building professionals. With a strong emphasis on ethics, craftsmanship, and community values, BAMP members are shaping the future of housing in Western Pennsylvania.

