Daradia's Web-Based MSK Ultrasound Simulator Pioneers A New Era In Pain Medicine Training Across Europe And Beyond

USG Simulator in use

Cadaver-Free, Accessible Learning Empowers Physicians to Refine Ultrasound-Guided Skills

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step towards democratising medical education, Daradia: The Pain Clinic, a globally recognised centre of excellence in interventional pain medicine, has launched an innovative Web-Based MSK Ultrasound Simulator, allowing physicians across Europe and the world to master ultrasound-guided musculoskeletal (MSK) interventions - without the need for cadavers or expensive training labs.Developed through a collaboration of pain medicine specialists, engineers, and medical educators, this pioneering simulator offers an intuitive, fully online platform where learners can engage in realistic, interactive ultrasound-based training - from the comfort of their own home or clinic."Our aim was to make advanced MSK ultrasound training equally accessible to doctors in all corners of the world - from London to Lisbon, and beyond," said Dr. Nandini Vanzara, Lead Engineer & Architect of the project. "No longer should geography or institutional resources determine whether a physician can acquire these vital skills."A Growing European AdoptionWithin months of launch, the simulator has already gained traction across Europe. In a recent survey of the first 152 international users, the response was overwhelmingly positive:91% rated the simulator equivalent to or better than traditional cadaver-based trainingAverage improvement in confidence score: 8.6/1096% believe simulation-based modules should be embedded into mainstream MSK ultrasound trainingA pain specialist from Germany commented: "The ability to repeatedly practise sonoanatomy and interventional techniques - something difficult even in a cadaver lab - makes this simulator invaluable. I highly recommend it for European pain medicine trainees."Another respondent from Italy added: "We rarely have the opportunity for cadaver-based courses locally. This simulator has brought world-class training to my laptop."Technological Innovation for Clinical Mastery"Bringing the simulator to life was an extraordinary challenge," shared Ms. Antara, Chief of IT, Daradia. "We built it to deliver authentic ultrasound imaging with a seamless user experience - accessible through any browser on a standard device. There is no need for specialised hardware or software."Key features include:Lifelike sonoanatomy for core MSK interventional pain proceduresInteractive, real-time feedback modulesUnlimited opportunities for hands-on practice - no patients or cadavers requiredAccessible via any modern browser - on laptop or desktopA Paradigm Shift in Pain Education"The future of procedural training lies in simulation," asserted Dr. Sushpa Das, Chief Consultant & Core Medical Team Member at Daradia. "By providing equitable access to simulation-driven learning, we are helping European and global physicians alike elevate their clinical practice - and ultimately improve patient care."Dr. Gautam Das, Founder & Director of Daradia, added: "Simulation offers opportunities for repetition, precision, and reflection - elements that are key to mastering pain interventions. We will continue evolving this platform based on user feedback and expanding its scope to address the most advanced interventional techniques."Integrated into a Structured Fellowship ProgrammeThe simulator is a core part of Daradia's Online Fellowship in MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine - a structured, three-month course combining theoretical knowledge with extensive simulator-based practice, culminating in a certificate recognised by the West Bengal State Medical Council.European physicians can learn more or enroll for the USG Simulator here: fellowshipA Platform for Lifelong Learning"We see this as more than a tool - it is a platform that will evolve alongside the needs of the pain medicine community," emphasised Dr. Nandini Vanzara. "Our roadmap includes advanced modules and opportunities for global collaboration among learners and educators."European pain physicians, trainees, and educators are warmly invited to explore the simulator and try the free trial module at:For more about Daradia's online educational programmes :

