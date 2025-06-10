Data Center Cooling Research Report 2025: Market To Surpass $100 Billion By 2035 - Increasing Number Of Distributed Or Edge Data Centers Fueling Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|335
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$30.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$100.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics Overview
Market Drivers
- High-Efficient Cooling Systems Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions Increasing Number of Data Centers and Spendings Thermal Energy Recovery Conversion from Data Centers Water Usage Effectiveness Driving Adoption of Alternate Cooling Solutions Retrofitting to a Free Cooling Data Center
Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
- Trends Shaping Data Center Cooling Market Increase in Data Requirements Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers Growth in Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems Carbon Neutrality Utilization of Renewable Energies Green Initiatives by Government Body New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Liquid Cooling, 2024-2034
Market Restraints
- High Investment Costs for Non-Conventional Cooling Systems Technical Challenges to Cooling Systems Air and Free Cooling Systems Adaption Complexities Reliability Limitations with Immersion Liquid Cooling
Business Opportunities
- Growing Emphasis for Retrofit Data Center Data Center Infrastructure Management for Power Management Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers
Case Studies
- Immersion Cooling Technology Revolutionizing Data Center Efficiency: Two-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling at Quincy, Washington Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: The University of Leeds' Adoption of Fully Immersed Liquid-Cooled Servers PeaSoup Cloud: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Cloud Services with Immersion Cooling Technology HYDRA Immersion Cooling: Revolutionizing Data Centre Efficiency and Sustainability Advancing Thermal Efficiency: The Role of Liquid Immersion Cooling in Future Data Centers Other Liquid Cooling Technology Capital Expense Comparison-Facility and IT Load for Both Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Data Center Colovore Implements Liquid Cooling Solution, Offering Rack Capacities of up to 50 kW
Evaporative Cooling Market for Data Center Overview
- Global Market Size for Evaporative Cooling Global Market Size for Evaporative Media Current and Future Market Scenario for Evaporative Cooling Replacement Rates for Evaporative Media Regional Overview of Evaporative Cooling Market for Data Center North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World Historical Analysis of Evaporative Cooling Deployment across Global Data Centers (2018-2022) New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Evaporative Cooling (2023-2027)
Adoption of Cooling by Data Center Age
- Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects Green Field Projects and New Installation Historical Analysis of Liquid Cooling Deployment across Global Data Centers, 2018-2023 New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Cooling Technology Type (2023-2027)
Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs
Some of the prominent names in this market are:
- Vertiv Group Corp. Schneider Electric Asetek, Inc. Submer Munters ZutaCore, Inc. Coolcentric (Heico Companies LLC) Midas Immersion Cooling PEZY Computing K.K. ALFA LAVAL Condair Group Fujitsu Danfoss Modine Manufacturing Company Boyd Johnson Controls International plc Carrier STLUZ GMBH LiquidStack Holding B.V. JETCOOL Technologies Inc (Flex Ltd.) Chilldyne, Inc. Accelsius LLC CoolIT Systems DCX Liquid Cooling Systems nVent Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Data Center Cooling Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment