Gother Upgrades Tourism Platform, Targeting Next-Gen Travelers And A Top 3 Spot In Thailand's Travel Market By 2027

BANGKOK, THAILAND – 10 June 2025 –, a tourism service platform, operated by Search Engine Optimization, a joint venture between Beacon Venture Capital (venture arm of Kasikornbank) and Krungthai Ventures (venture arm of Krungthai Bank) is showing strong upward momentum following a 300% business growth in just seven months since launch in the past year. Aimed at upgrading its platform, Gother is targeting the new generation of travelers by offering a comprehensive travel booking experience. This includes accommodations, flights, car rentals, tour packages, and exciting activities that align with modern travel lifestyles. The platform offers seamless digital integration with mobile banking apps such as K PLUS, Krungthai NEXT, and Paotang, for easy payments and other services. This is expected to help solidify its ambition to become one of Thailand's top 3 travel platforms by 2027.

Mr. Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn , CEO of Search Engine Optimization and founder of Gother , stated that Gother is not just a platform for booking travel, but part of the travel lifestyle, designed to complement every journey, turning it into a special experience. The platform's mission is emphasized to be a truly Thai-centric service, tailored to the cultural nuances and preferences of local travelers. Since its official launch in 2024, Gother has attracted strong interest from next-gen tourists, achieving 4-time growth within a single year, and expecting to continue rising. To sustain this momentum, Gother will implement three core strategies in 2025:

1. Diversifying access channels: Gother services are available through , the Gother application on iOS and Android, and integrated on leading mobile banking platforms including K PLUS, Krungthai NEXT, and Paotang. These platforms feature secure and convenient payment systems that allow users to complete bookings and payments in one place.

2. Using AI and technology: Gother is leveraging data analytics capabilities to better understand user behavior and provide more targeted services. A new version of the application with intelligent AI features that recommend travel experiences based on individual preferences will launch later this year.

3. Expanding partnerships: Gother is growing its network of partners to include top-tier hotels, airlines, and tour operators domestically and globally. The goal is to offer a wider range of travel services, from flights and accommodations to tour programs, car rentals, and customized experiences for all travelers at competitive prices with attractive promotions and exclusive discounts.

With this strategy, Gother is targeting 10 billion baht in booking value by 2027 and eyeing a top-three position as Thailand's premier homegrown travel platform that truly understands the needs of modern Thai travelers. Backed by the support and capital of Beacon Venture Capital and Krungthai Ventures, Gother is confident in its ability to scale and achieve its ambition as a travel platform for Thais.

In June 2025, Gother is set to launch its biggest promotional campaign of the year, offering discounts of up to 60% on flight tickets, hotels, and activities booked between June 15–30, 2025. For more details, please visit .