Department Of Meteorology Expects Hot Weather

2025-06-10 04:01:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes relatively hot to hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be misty at places at first, becomes hazy later, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 18 KT to the north at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft to the north at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km or less at places at first.
Offshore, will be 4 - 8 km or less at first.

