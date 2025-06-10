Performance Brokerage Services, Automotive Dealership Buy-Sell Firm, Expands Presence In The Southeast With The Addition Of 3 Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jimmy Robinson brings over 25 years of experience in automotive retail, specializing in financial reporting, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Pohanka Automotive Group, overseeing financial operations and strategic planning for a 21-store, multi-state dealership group. Jimmy is also the first CFO to serve as the National Chairman of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Dealership Conference. His deep financial insight, industry knowledge, and strong connections in the Southeast will be key assets in connecting buyers and sellers in the region.

Weldon Mann has over 20 years of experience in automotive retail, including leadership roles in operational management and strategic growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for a prominent 14-store dealership group, where he led operational improvements and strategic initiatives. Weldon's extensive expertise in driving operational excellence and business development will be invaluable in helping clients navigate the buy-sell process in the Southeast.

Geno Walsh brings over 20 years of experience in digital retailing and operations. He most recently served as Executive Manager of Operations at Qvale Auto Group in West Palm Beach, Florida, overseeing dealership operations across the United States. A recognized thought-leader in automotive marketing, Geno has spoken at top industry events like the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, the Automotive Analytics and Attribution Summit, and the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo. His expertise in digital sales and service modernization will support the Southeast region in meeting the evolving needs of today's buyers and sellers.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America.

George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner for the Southeast Office, commented, "We are thrilled to have Jimmy, Weldon, and Geno join our team. Each highly skilled professional brings a unique set of qualities and expertise that will help us better serve our clients in the growing Southeast market and enhance the value we provide to dealers in the region."

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

