Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 23 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|974,459
|536.50
|522,798,345
|2 June 2025
|2,000
|628.79
|1,257,572
|3 June 2025
|2,000
|623.72
|1,247,438
|4 June 2025
|2,000
|625.45
|1,250,896
|6 June 2025
|1,944
|630.53
|1,225,757
|Accumulated under the programme
|982,403
|537.23
|527,780,007
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,747,521 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.83% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250610
