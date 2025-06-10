International Trenchless Exhibition & Conference: Leading The Way In Trenchless Technology For Underground Infrastructure Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), The International Trenchless Exhibition & Conference (ITEC) 2025, taking place onat the, will serve as a major platform for trenchless technology innovations and its critical role in underground construction. This event will unite top industry leaders, innovators, and decision makers to discuss the latest advancements and applications of trenchless technology, which is driving the future of infrastructure projects globally.

A Premier Event for the Trenchless Industry

ITEC 2025 will feature an exclusive gathering of thought leaders, engineers, and key industry professionals, offering them the opportunity to engage in high-level discussions on the state of trenchless technology. Leading companies such as Vermeer Middle East, Rockpecker, Bohrtec, Underground Magnetics, and Saudi Amiantit will be part of the event, reflecting the industry's commitment to advancing sustainable and cost-effective underground trenchless solutions.

The event will also bring together experts from organizations like the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs & Housing, King Saud University, Saudi Aramco, and the International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT). These key speakers will delve into the latest innovations in tunneling, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), micro-tunneling, pipeline rehabilitation, and more, exploring how trenchless technology plays an essential role in creating efficient and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Pioneering the Future of Underground Construction

ITEC 2025 will provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of underground construction, particularly in overcoming traditional construction challenges. As the demand for more efficient and less disruptive infrastructure solutions grows, trenchless technology has emerged as a game-changer in ensuring minimal environmental impact and cost-effective project delivery.

With a focus on advanced techniques and solutions, ITEC 2025 will feature engaging panel discussions, hands-on technical presentations, and exclusive networking opportunities. Attendees will gain critical knowledge to support their projects, strengthen strategic partnerships, and uncover new investment prospects in the growing trenchless sector.

A Hub for Industry Collaboration and Innovation

ITEC 2025 is not just about technology; it's about collaboration. The event will facilitate valuable connections between businesses, public authorities, and technology providers, all working together to advance trenchless solutions in the underground construction industry. Whether you're an investor, contractor, engineer, or policymaker, ITEC 2025 offers a unique opportunity to be part of discussions that drive innovation and growth.

Industry leaders, innovators, and professionals in the trenchless technology and infrastructure sector are invited to register and be part of this impactful event. Discover cutting-edge solutions, network with key stakeholders, and explore growth opportunities in this dynamic industry.

June 23–24, 2025Jeddah Hilton, Saudi Arabia#register

Marketing Manager, GM EventsPhone: +971 52 777 6213Email: ...