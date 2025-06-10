Relatively Hot Weather Expected Across Jordan Until Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) – Temperatures are set to nudge upwards Tuesday, making for relatively hot weather across most of Jordan. However, it'll be distinctly **hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions.Expect winds to be light to moderate, blowing from the northwest to northeast, occasionally picking up and kicking up dust in the desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that these relatively hot conditions will stick around across most of the country until Friday, with the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba continuing to experience intense heat. Winds will remain moderate northwesterly, with occasional gusts.For today, East Amman is looking at highs around 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 23. In West Amman, expect highs of 32 and lows around 21. The Northern Highlands will see temperatures between 28 and 18 degrees Celsius, while Sharah Heights will be cooler, ranging from 30 to 16. In the Badia regions, temperatures will climb to about 39 degrees Celsius, dropping to around 21 at night.The plains areas will experience highs of 31 and lows of 19. Looking at the Jordan Valley, the northern parts will range from 38 down to 24 degrees Celsius, and the southern parts will be warmer, from 42 down to 27. The Dead Sea is expected to see temperatures between 41 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the Gulf of Aqaba will hit highs of 42, settling around 25 at night.