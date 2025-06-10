Structured Consulting Founder, Jeremy Babener, To Present On Tax And Ethics In Legal Settlements At Trial Lawyers University

Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Structured Consulting, a consulting firm that focuses on advising trial lawyers and their clients regarding financial and tax strategy in major case settlement, announced that its founder, Jeremy Babener, will be speaking at the upcoming Trial Lawyers University (TLU) conference, held in Huntington Beach, CA from June 4 to 7, 2025 . His presentation, "Tax and Ethics at Settlement," will help legal professionals better understand the role of tax considerations in settlement planning in the context of professional ethics.







Jeremy Babener to Present on Tax and Ethics in Legal Settlements at Trial Lawyers University

The session is designed for attorneys trying cases involving personal injury, employment, commercial, and other civil matters, and will highlight financial and tax-related issues that can arise when structuring settlement agreements. Babener will address when and how tax treatment may affect recoveries, what attorneys can do within their role, and how to avoid common ethical pitfalls.

"Many lawyers are the first to guide clients through settlements, but often without full visibility into the tax consequences of the terms involved," said Babener, founder of Structured Consulting. "This session provides frameworks attorneys can use to spot issues early and bring in the right expertise when needed."

The presentation will cover topics such as the distinction between taxable and non-taxable damages, wording to avoid in settlement documents, and how attorneys can ethically discuss financial issues with clients without offering tax or financial advice outside their scope of practice.

Transactional Law Update (TLU) provides continuing legal education across a wide range of practice areas. Babener's presentation reflects increasing demand for guidance on the intersection of law, tax, and ethical decision-making in client advocacy.

Babener previously served in the Office of Tax Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department and now regularly advises law firms, mediators, and settlement professionals across the United States. His work focuses on improving outcomes in complex settlements through early-stage issue spotting, document design, and collaborative financial, tax, and strategic planning.

More details about the session are available here , and Babener's background can be found here .

About Structured Consulting

Structured Consulting is a U.S.-based consulting firm that assists attorneys and legal professionals involved in the resolution of high-value cases. With experience in tax law, litigation strategy, and settlement documentation, the team helps identify opportunities and risks during the settlement process, and provides clients with guidance towards solutions.

