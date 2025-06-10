UP: Car Hangs Mid-Air From Unfinished Flyover After Navigation App Misleads Driver

A man navigating his way from Lucknow to Nepal-guided by his smartphone, had a near-death experience when his car following a driving direction app ended up dangling from the edge of an unfinished flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj.

Around 1 am, the man was driving along the Gorakhpur-Sonauli national highway The app led him straight onto an incomplete flyover near Bhaiya Pharenda village- no barricades, signage, or any indication of a diversion.

Unaware, he sped up the unfinished structure, until his headlights illuminated a horrifying sight: where the road simply ended. Instinctively, he slammed the brakes. But the vehicle skidded across the rough concrete and teetered on the brink.

The car came to a halt atop a mound of rubble and soft soil under the flyover, narrowly avoiding a fatal fall. Inches made the difference between life and death. The shaken driver scrambled out of the vehicle, leaving behind the ghostly image of a car hanging over the edge.

Police from Pharenda station rushed to the scene, only to find the vehicle empty. It was later identified as a Lucknow-registered car belonging to Haris Siddiqui of Ramgarh, Gorakhpur. The car was handed over in the presence of two witnesses.

SHO Shant Pathak remarked,“The driver had minor injuries and fled. The vehicle was empty, and we're investigating.”