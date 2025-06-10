Thai-Cambodia Clash Through A US Vs China Lens

MENAFN - Asia Times) BANGKOK – A deadly border feud between Thailand's US-trained military and Cambodia's Chinese-assisted troops has resulted in a surprise agreement with Phnom Penh retreating and abandoning a freshly dug trench after one Cambodian soldier was killed and both sides reinforced their armies in the disputed Emerald Triangle jungle.

The face-to-face gunfight at the border also sparked questions about Bangkok's fragile civilian-led coalition government and its ability to control Thailand's politicized military which has, when displeased, unleashed government-toppling coups.

While villagers hurriedly dug schoolyard bunkers, and thousands of travelers were left stranded due to temporary checkpoint closures, Thailand announced on Sunday (June 8) that Cambodian troops agreed to withdraw to their pre-confrontation positions and make other concessions.

“Cambodia agreed to fill in the trenches, to restore the area to its natural state,” the Bangkok Post reported on Monday (June 9).

The Thai Army displayed photos of what it said showed a 650-meter trench dug by Cambodian troops in the disputed zone. Two pictures showed a freshly dug trench on May 18 and May 28. Two other photos displayed the site restored and filled with dirt on Sunday (June 8).

In Cambodia, details about the agreement were sketchy.

“The Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia announced today that military commanders from Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to adjust the positions of their troops along certain areas of the border to reduce tensions and avoid confrontation,” the Khmer Times reported on June 9.

“I ask the public to trust that the government is working to solve this through peaceful means, which is the only way to avoid violence and maintain good relations with our neighboring country,” Cambodia's influential former prime minister Hun Sen said.

Cambodia blames Thai forces for allegedly shooting dead a Cambodian soldier on May 28 during a brief firefight in the Emerald Triangle, where eastern Thailand, northern Cambodia, and southern Laos meet.

The jungle and scrubland include a no man's zone that is not officially demarcated, attracting human and wildlife traffickers, illegal loggers, smugglers, fugitives, and other criminals.

The disputed zone also boasts the ruins of ancient Hindu temples, including Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, and Ta Kro Bei. The latest deadly confrontation began when the two nations' armed forces opened fire at each other at Chong Bok pass on the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Cambodians were allegedly digging a trench along the rugged, porous frontier, drawn 100 years ago by French colonialists. According to the Thai army, Cambodia's troops“encroached” and shot first when the Thais approached to talk.

Cambodian troops“misunderstood the situation and started using weapons, so Thai forces retaliated,” a Thai army spokesman said.

In an official letter to Thailand's embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry officially demanded an investigation and trial for Thailand's troops who“without provocation” allegedly killed the Cambodian.

The Cambodian soldier's death created increased public support for authoritarian Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.