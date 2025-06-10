Czechia Hosts World Tourism Forum 2025, Spotlighting Innovation And Sustainability
Held at the Prague Congress Centre, the forum opened with high-level discussions on key topics defining tourism's next chapter. Day One featured panel discussions on the rise of AI in tourism, its ethical and legal implications and the importance of talent development and education. A dedicated startup showcase highlighted travel-tech innovations, with the most promising concepts recognized at the end of the day.
Day two featured interactive workshops on the application of big data in tourism, from destination marketing to customer service and on managing the environmental impacts of travel, underlining the importance of sustainability in long-term tourism strategies. Additionally, delegates were also invited to take part in study trips to Kladruby nad Labem, Plzeň and Kutná Hora-offering firsthand insights into regional tourism offerings beyond Prague.
As the host destination for the World Tourism Forum 2025, Czechia demonstrated its commitment to shaping the future of global tourism through collaboration, innovation and responsible growth. From spotlighting emerging travel technologies to championing sustainable practices, the forum reflected CzechTourism's vision of shaping a smarter and experience-rich tourism landscape-both for visitors and local communities.
Mr. František Reismller, Director of the Czech Tourist Authority at Czech Tourism, said, 'Data plays a crucial role in shaping effective tourism strategies. It enables us to monitor evolving trends, identify shifts in demand early and respond with agility. By leveraging data, we can better manage tourism across regions, distribute visitor flows more evenly and avoid overwhelming specific destinations. This not only enhances the visitor experience but also helps safeguard the environment and support long-term sustainability,'
Czech Tourism Authority is represented by VFS Global in the Middle East.
VFS Global has established its regional and global footprints in the space of tourism services. With over 16 years of experience, it has served 25 destinations. The team partners client destinations to enable the achievement of their travel and tourism promotional objectives and business targets.
