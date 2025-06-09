Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Nusseibeh

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh to the Department of State today. They commended President Trump’s historic visit as a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship on trade, artificial intelligence, technology, and energy. They discussed security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East as well as a path to ending the conflict in Sudan.

