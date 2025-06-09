Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Nusseibeh

2025-06-09 11:00:30

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh to the Department of State today.  They commended President Trump’s historic visit as a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship on trade, artificial intelligence, technology, and energy. They discussed security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East as well as a path to ending the conflict in Sudan.

