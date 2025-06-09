BET Awards 2025: Summer Walker's 'Heart Of A Woman,' Doechii Takes Spotlight - Full List Of Winners Here
Taking over the night as the host of the event, Comedian Kevin Hart marks his return to BET stage for the second time. Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti and Leon Thomas, among others thrilled the audience with their captivating performance.BET Awards 2025 winners
- Best female hip-hop artist
Doechii
- BET Her
“Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker
Given below is the list of nominations whose winners are yet to be announced
- Album of the year
"11:11 Deluxe" (Chris Brown)
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" (Doechii)
"Cowboy Carter" (Beyoncé)
"Glorious" (GloRilla)
"GNX" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" (The Weeknd)
"Some Sexy Songs 4 U" (Drake and PartyNextDoor)
"We Don't Trust You" (Future and Metro Boomin)
- Video of the year
"3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
"After Hours" (Kehlani
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Family Matters" (Drake)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
"Type" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti)
- Viewer's choice award
"Residuals" (Chris Brown)
"Denial Is a River" (Doechii)
"Nokia" (Drake)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"TGIF" (GloRilla)
"Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)
"Brokey" (Latto)
- Best collaboration
"30 for 30" (SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Alter Ego" (Doechii featuring JT)
"Are You Even Real" (Teddy Swims featuring Giveon)
"Beckham" (Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo)
"Bless" (Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug)
"Like That" (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Luther" (Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA)
"Sticky" (Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)
"Timeless" (The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti)
- Best male pop/R&B artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas III
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
- Best female R&B/pop artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
- Best male hip-hop artist
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, the Creator
- Best new artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas III
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
- Best group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor
Flo
Future and Metro Boomin
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
- Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
"A God (There Is)" (Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson)
"Amen" (Pastor Mike Jr.)
"Better Days" (Fridayy)
"Church Doors" (Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence)
"Constant" (Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula)
"Deserve to Win" (Tamela Mann)
"Faith" (Rapsody)
"Rain Down on Me" (GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music)
- Best new international act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)
Dr. Yaro [fr] (France)
KWN (United Kindgom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille [fr] (France)
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
- Best international act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
- Video director of the year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, the Creator
- Best actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Badass
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
- Best actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
- Sportswoman of the year
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
JuJu Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
- Sportsman of the year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
- Ultimate icon award
Mariah Carey
Jamie Foxx
Snoop Dogg
Kirk Franklin
- YoungStars award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn Hollingsworth
Heiress Diana Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixon
Tyrik Johnson
Van Van
- Best movie
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die"
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
"Luther: Never Too Much"
"One of Them Days"
"Rebel Ridge"
"The Piano Lesson"
"The Six Triple Eight"
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment