Giangiskitchen Shares Father's Day Recipes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "To all the dads, husbands, sons, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, stepdads, foster dads, and all the male friends who play a fatherly role in our children's lives, thank you for all you do," commented Giangi Townsend, the founder of GiangisKitchen, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. "Not always appreciated but always there, dads fill life with laughter, love, and advice, always ready to give a hand. As we celebrate, why not spoil our remarkable man and dad with a great meal worthy of our love and appreciation."

The recipes, which are hand-picked by Giangi Townsend, include:



Caramelized Shallots with NY Steak - simple and out-of-this-world flavorful and a treat for all dads.

Yellowfin Tuna with Spicy Mango Salsa - perfect for dads who love seafood.

Spicy Potatoes - super easy and tastes fantastic French Pound Cake - only four ingredients make this the perfect choice for getting kids involved in the kitchen

All of the recommended Father's Day recipes are available at

In addition, the site features a curated list of gifts that are ideal for dads who love to cook:

For additional information on GiangisKitchen, including advertising, marketing, and media inquiries, email giangi(at)giangiskitchen(dot)com or visit .

Sign up for the Giangi's Kitchen Newsletter at to receive the latest recipes delivered to your inbox on a weekly basis. Follow Giangi's Kitchen on YouTube at @GiangisKitchen .

About com

GiangisKitchen is a globally popular website that features simple, delicious, elegant, and nutritious recipes, which are primarily geared towards working moms, dads, grandparents, and everyone else with a desire to prepare an excellent meal for their family in just 30-45 minutes.

SOURCE GiangisKitchen