Motor-Trade-Insurances.Uk Launches Affordable, Flexible Motor Trade Insurance Solutions For UK Businesses

Comprehensive Coverage Options



Road Risk Insurance : Ideal for individuals or businesses involved in buying, selling, or repairing vehicles, providing coverage for driving vehicles on public roads.

Combined Motor Trade Insurance : A comprehensive policy that includes road risk, premises, tools, equipment, and liability coverage, suitable for businesses operating from a fixed location. Motor Fleet Insurance : Tailored for businesses managing multiple vehicles, offering competitive rates and flexible terms.

These policies are designed to accommodate various business sizes and types, ensuring that each client receives coverage that aligns with their specific operational needs.

Flexible and Accessible Solutions

Understanding the challenges faced by new and part-time traders, co provides policies with zero deposit options and flexible payment plans . The platform also specializes in securing coverage for younger drivers, including those under 25, navigating the complexities of the insurance market to find suitable solutions.

Expertise and Personalized Service

With years of experience in the motor trade insurance sector, the team at Evans & Lewis Insurance offers personalized service , guiding clients through the process to ensure they receive the most appropriate coverage. By streamlining the application process and leveraging relationships with leading insurers, they deliver efficient and effective insurance solutions.

About co

Contact Information:

Evans & Lewis Insurance

Email: Website: Address: Holborn Court, Bridge Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 2RX Telephone: 01915741216 Fax: 01782 661396