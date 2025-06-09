Motor-Trade-Insurances.Uk Launches Affordable, Flexible Motor Trade Insurance Solutions For UK Businesses
Manchester, UK co, operated by Evans & Lewis Insurance, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive motor trade insurance services, offering tailored coverage solutions for motor trade professionals across the United Kingdom. With policies starting from £495 and options for any driver inclusion , the platform aims to provide accessible and customizable insurance solutions to meet the diverse needs of the motor trade industry.
Comprehensive Coverage Options
Road Risk Insurance : Ideal for individuals or businesses involved in buying, selling, or repairing vehicles, providing coverage for driving vehicles on public roads.
Combined Motor Trade Insurance : A comprehensive policy that includes road risk, premises, tools, equipment, and liability coverage, suitable for businesses operating from a fixed location.
Motor Fleet Insurance : Tailored for businesses managing multiple vehicles, offering competitive rates and flexible terms.
These policies are designed to accommodate various business sizes and types, ensuring that each client receives coverage that aligns with their specific operational needs.
Flexible and Accessible Solutions
Understanding the challenges faced by new and part-time traders, co provides policies with zero deposit options and flexible payment plans . The platform also specializes in securing coverage for younger drivers, including those under 25, navigating the complexities of the insurance market to find suitable solutions.
Expertise and Personalized Service
With years of experience in the motor trade insurance sector, the team at Evans & Lewis Insurance offers personalized service , guiding clients through the process to ensure they receive the most appropriate coverage. By streamlining the application process and leveraging relationships with leading insurers, they deliver efficient and effective insurance solutions.
About co
Contact Information:
Evans & Lewis Insurance
Email: Website: Address: Holborn Court, Bridge Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 2RX Telephone: 01915741216 Fax: 01782 661396
