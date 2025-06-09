Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Awarded 330 Military Personnel, 164 Of Them Posthumously


2025-06-09 07:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 394/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage, selfless actions in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine , and exemplary performance of military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees,“For Courage” I, II and III degrees, Danylo Halytskyi, as well as medals“For Military Service to Ukraine”,“Defender of the Fatherland” and“For Saving Lives”.

Read also: NATO general on Operation Spider web: Ukraine revives Trojan horse tactic

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded 188 servicemen with state awards by decree on June 7.

Photo: OP

