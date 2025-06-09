President Awarded 330 Military Personnel, 164 Of Them Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 394/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage, selfless actions in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine , and exemplary performance of military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees,“For Courage” I, II and III degrees, Danylo Halytskyi, as well as medals“For Military Service to Ukraine”,“Defender of the Fatherland” and“For Saving Lives”.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded 188 servicemen with state awards by decree on June 7.

Photo: OP