Nigerian Medical Advocates Rally On Capitol Hill For J-1 Visa Fix And Immigrant Physician Bill
"Doctors from Nigeria and across Africa have long served in America's most vulnerable communities-from inner cities to remote rural counties," said Dr. Susan Edionwe. "Fixing the J-1 process and passing H.R. 1201 is essential to ensuring our communities have access to the care they desperately need."
"NPAG encourages policymakers, allies, and the media to recognize the indispensable contribution of Nigerian and African-trained doctors to the American healthcare system-and to take legislative action to protect and expand their role in advancing national health equity," said Dr. Susan Edionwe.
About Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act ( H.R. 1201) : H.R. 1201 a bipartisan bill, would reauthorize and expand the Conrad 30 waiver program, which allows J-1 physicians to remain in the U.S. after residency by serving in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). The legislation provides states with greater flexibility, increases waiver caps, and reduces processing delays-ensuring medically underserved communities continue receiving essential care.
About NPAG: The Nigerian Physician Advocacy Group is a national coalition of Nigerian American doctors and advocates committed to advancing health equity, shaping inclusive immigration policy, and addressing physician workforce challenges in the United States.
SOURCE Nigerian Physician Advocacy Group (NPAG)
