Jan Marini Skin Research Announces Official Rebrand To Marini Skinsolutions, Ushering In A New Era Of Innovation, Product Integrity And Market Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to our proven formulation and peer-review proven results, all Marini SkinSolutions products are cruelty free, formulated with care, and developed, manufactured, and filled in the USA in fully recyclable packaging solutions principally sourced in the USA.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are thrilled to introduce Marini SkinSolutions and what we believe will be the most exciting chapter of our storied brand moving forward. The market response to Marini SkinSolutions has been overwhelmingly positive, with rave reviews from our early preview events in recent months. The packaging components, along with every aspect of the new brand, have a broader appeal for key consumer demographics, encouraging greater engagement with Marini SkinSolutions. We firmly believe the transformation to our new brand will lead to a significant increase in consumer demand for both Marini SkinSolutions retail products and professional services."

- John Connors, CEO & President of Marini SkinSolutions

JMSR branded products will transition to Marini SkinSolutions over the coming months, maintaining all former patented and proprietary formulations, starting with the NewBeauty Award-winning Skin Care Management System – available now for our reseller partners to order. SKUs will begin transitioning to the new brand now, with the majority of solutions being updated over the coming summer months.

Marini SkinSolutions packaging is fully recyclable, made from single-material parts, meeting and exceeding the highest recycling standards of the USA, Europe, and global markets. Additionally, the brand's clean and conscientious solutions are ethically and sustainably sourced, formulated with care to exceed the highest global safety and ingredient standards, and have never been tested on animals.

About Marini SkinSolutions

Formerly Jan Marini Skin Research, Marini SkinSolutions is a leader in clinically validated skin care solutions, delivering transformative results without compromise while redefining what's possible via topical solutions via innovation, integrity, and independent validation.

Contact

Marini SkinSolutions

Phone: 408.620.3600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Marini SkinSolutions