Sweet Briar College Names Belinda Burke As Chief Financial Officer & Vice President For Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration at Sweet Briar College

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus-it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar welcomes Belinda Burke as its new CFO & VP for Administration, bringing deep expertise to support the College's strategic and financial future.

- Belinda Burke, New CFP & VP of SBCSWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 30, 2025, Belinda Burke will join Sweet Briar College as the College's Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration. Burke comes from William Peace University in Raleigh, N.C., where she has served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration since 2022. She holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Tech, is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant, and is a graduate of the Credit Union Executives Society's CEO Institute as a Certified Chief Executive. Burke also held CFO roles at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina, and Wesley College in Dover, Delaware. Before working in higher education, Burke worked in banking for large credit unions.“I am gratified that after a successful national search for Sweet Briar's next CFO, we will welcome Belinda to our community,” said President Mary Pope M. Hutson.“Her demonstrated experience with private liberal arts colleges, expertise dealing with business, and dedication to collaborating with campus partners will be incredibly beneficial as we begin a new fiscal year and continue developing a bright future for Sweet Briar College.”Burke has experience in strategic planning, financial reporting and analysis, financial modeling and analysis, budget preparation and reporting, investment portfolio management, cash flow and liquidity management, debt management, procurement, and cost accounting. In addition, she has a strong background in human resources, building and grounds, information technology, public safety, auxiliary services, and risk management. Burke has participated in the strategic planning process and has developed key performance indicators for strategic plans. Burke has also worked extensively with the Board of Trustees and Its Various committees, including finance, audit, investment, technology, buildings and grounds, and strategic planning.“I am honored to accept the role of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration at Sweet Briar College,” Burke said.“I look forward to working collaboratively with the community to achieve the goals of the current strategic plan while building on the tradition of excellence and innovation to ensure a sustainable financial future. See you soon on the beautiful Sweet Briar campus!”As Sweet Briar College continues to build financial strength and operational excellence under new leadership, the College remains committed to offering students an innovative, hands-on education. To learn more about attending Sweet Briar, contact Admissions at ... or 434-381-6142.

