Orangewood Elementary Awarded $10,000 Read Conmigo School Impact Grant To Support Dual Language Education

- Dr. Emy FloresWEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Covina Unified School District is proud to announce that Orangewood Elementary School has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious 2025–2026 Read Conmigo School Impact Grant, awarded by The Kemper Foundation. The $10,000 grant acknowledges Orangewood's ongoing dedication to advancing dual language education and promoting biliteracy and bilingualism in the Greater Los Angeles area.The funding will support several initiatives aligned with Orangewood's thriving Dual Spanish Program, including:A family night event focused on biliteracy and cultural celebrationA student assembly to foster bilingual prideProfessional development opportunities for staff to enhance dual language instructional practices“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from The Kemper Foundation,” said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District.“This grant is a testament to Orangewood's dedication to building strong bilingual learners and partnering with families to strengthen student achievement through dual language education.”Assistant Superintendent Denise Knutsen emphasized the importance of this opportunity, stating,“Dual language programs like Orangewood's are vital to developing global citizens. This grant will help deepen our impact on students and staff while expanding opportunities for meaningful family engagement.”Orangewood Elementary's Principal, Chantal Welch, has been invited to attend a special awards ceremony at California State University, Los Angeles, on Thursday,June 5 at 11:00 AM, where The Kemper Foundation will recognize grant recipients from across the region.The Read Conmigo School Impact Grant initiative supports Title I elementary schools serving diverse student populations and is designed to elevate programs that encourage bilingualism and multicultural understanding.For more information about the Dual Language Program at Orangewood Elementary or West Covina Unified's commitment to multilingual education, please visit .

