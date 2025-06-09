Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For May 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.6 billion as of May 31, 2025, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management of $87.5 billion at April 30, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.3 billion, partially offset by distributions of $150 million and net outflows of $88 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 4/30/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 5/31/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,937 $10 $352 - $20,299 Subadvisory 14,091 (19) 306 (57) 14,321 Total Institutional Accounts 34,028 (9) 658 (57) 34,620 Open-end Funds 42,210 (80) 510 (42) 42,598 Closed-end Funds 11,271 1 176 (51) 11,397 Total AUM $87,509 ($88) $1,344 ($150) $88,615

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

