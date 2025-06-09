MONTE-CARLO , MONACO, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franco‐Algerian painter Koceila Chougar (b. 1985, Tizi‐Ouzou) will embark on a multi‐city exhibition schedule in 2026–2027 after unveiling new large‐format works at Art Basel 2025. His studio, Cowesion Inc., confirms negotiations with institutions in Europe, the Gulf, and North Africa for retrospective and thematic shows that highlight Chougar's blend of abstract expressionism and North‐African symbolism.Art Basel 2025 and Recent Public AppearancesChougar's Basel presentation features mixed‐media canvases that layer calligraphic motifs over gestural abstraction. Positive responses from curators and private lenders have already opened discussions for institutional loans in 2026. In May, the artist walked the Festival de Cannes red carpet and attended cultural events around the Monaco Grand Prix, reflecting a growing crossover between his practice and the wider creative industries.Artistic BackgroundA graduate of HEC Paris and the École nationale d'administration (ENA), Chougar merges academic research with a studio practice informed by African abstract painting, lyrical symbolism, and religious iconography. His compositions explore memory and migration through layered colour fields and recurring symbolic forms.“The upcoming exhibitions will trace how North‐African heritage can engage with current debates in global abstraction,” Chougar notes.“My goal is to place local visual languages in dialogue with contemporary museum collections.”Market Context and Performance1. Limited supply: Fewer than 30 large‐format works are produced each year, creating built‐in scarcity.2. Price trajectory: According to Cowesion Inc. sales data:Year Indicative Price (USD) Note2014 ~5,000 Early studio period2019 >50,000 First international showings2024 120,000–200,000 Private sales range2025 720,000 – Highest known sale2024 >500,000 Record individual transactionsThis implies a compound annual growth rate above 20%. Internal advisers project that select monumental canvases could pass the US$1 million threshold by 2026 if forthcoming museum shows proceed; longer‐term forecasts of US$10 million by 2030 remain speculative and unverified.3. Macro demand drivers:Ultra‐high‐net‐worth art and collectibles wealth is expected to rise from US$2.174 trillion (2022) to US$2.861 trillion (2026), while 63% of wealth managers now integrate art into their services (Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2025). HNWIs dedicate 52% of their art budgets to emerging artists, signalling robust appetite for new names.These trends align with the accelerating demand Cowesion Inc. reports from collectors in Monaco, Dubai, New York, and Geneva.Planned Exhibitions and Publications1. Survey exhibition (2015–2025): Advanced planning with a European modern‐art museum for late 2026.2. Parallel presentations in Doha and Algiers tentatively set for 2027 (loan agreements pending).3. Monograph (French–English): Edited by Dr Malik Ben Youssef, scheduled for early 2026 through Cowesion Press; essays will focus on Maghrebi abstraction.Dr Ben Youssef comments,“Chougar's practice offers a case study in how emerging artists from North Africa navigate global circuits without detaching from regional visual histories. The planned exhibitions will provide a framework for that discussion.”Digital EngagementChougar maintains an active Instagram presence with roughly 1.2 million followers. Posts documenting studio processes, archival material, and event participation create a public timeline useful to researchers and contribute to market visibility.About Koceila ChougarKoceila Chougar is a Franco‐Algerian visual artist working between Monaco, Paris, and Dubai. His paintings combine abstract mark‐making with symbolic references to Amazigh, Islamic, and Mediterranean visual traditions. Recent appearances include Art Basel (Basel, 2025), private showings in New York and Dubai (2024), and curated selections at independent spaces in Monaco (2023).For more info, visit: or .Follow Koceila Chougar on Instagram at .Website:

