Agile Defense Celebrated As Corporate Growth Leader At ACG National Capital's 2025 Awards

MCLEAN, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions, has been honored as the Corporate Growth Company of the Year (Over $250M) at the 23rd Annual Corporate Growth Awards, hosted by ACG National Capital.

The prestigious award recognizes Agile Defense's exceptional growth trajectory, marked by its strategic acquisition of IntelliBridge, which propelled the company's annual revenue to $500 million and expanded its workforce to over 2,000 professionals worldwide. In 2024, Agile Defense achieved additional growth milestones, including the successful transition of a landmark $1.1 billion, 10-year sole-source IDIQ contract supporting the DISA Joint Interoperability Testing Command (JITC), and the launch of Agile Lion, a high-impact joint venture with Nemean Solutions LLC designed to accelerate innovation and enhance mission outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized by ACG National Capital for our sustained growth and innovation," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "This award reflects the dedication of our talented team and our commitment to delivering solutions that advance mission outcomes across the Government."

Agile Defense's rapid growth has been fueled by strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies through its innovation hub, Agile Labs, and a deliberate M&A strategy that unifies best-in-class capabilities and top-tier talent to deliver outcome-driven solutions at the speed of mission.

"We're aligning every investment, every acquisition, and every innovation to better serve our customer missions," said John Hart, Chief Growth Officer at Agile Defense. "Agile Labs gives us a launchpad for emerging technologies, while our M&A strategy ensures we're integrating the right talent and capabilities to stay ahead of evolving national security needs and drive long-term sustainable growth for Agile Defense."

The Corporate Growth Awards celebrate the achievements of the Washington, D.C. region's fastest-growing and most innovative companies. Agile Defense's recognition highlights its strategic vision, operational excellence, and impact on the national security landscape.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.

SOURCE Agile Defense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED