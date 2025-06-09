Indian Student Handcuffed, Deported From US Airport Despite Valid Visa Video Triggers Outrage (WATCH)

A video has surfaced showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport in the US before being deported. The footage, shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, has sparked a debate and outrage over the treatment of Indian students abroad.

According to Jain, the incident occurred when the student, who appeared to be from Haryana, India, was unable to explain the reason for his visit to US immigration authorities. Despite having a valid visa, the student was detained, handcuffed, and deported on the same evening.

Jain expressed his helplessness and heartbreak, stating that the student was "treated like a criminal" and that his parents would be unaware of his situation. He tagged the Indian Embassy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking assistance for the student.

"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night- handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," he said, adding, "This poor kid's parent won't know what's happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what's going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented".

He said they boy was shouting, "I am not crazy...they are hell bent to prove that I am crazy."

“These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days,” Jain added.

This incident is not an isolated one. Jain claimed that 3-4 similar cases occur daily, with students being deported for failing to provide satisfactory explanations for their visits. The US administration, under President Donald Trump, has reportedly deported 1,080 Indian nationals since January.

The situation highlights the challenges faced by Indian students in the US, who are increasingly being scrutinized and deported for minor infractions or unclear reasons. The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has reported a rise in visa cancellations and SEVIS record terminations, with Indian students making up nearly 50% of the cases.