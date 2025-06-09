Save 10% On Premium Spotify Music Promotion At The Tunes Club

MENAFN - IssueWire) Celebrate World Music Day with The Tunes Club and a flat 10% discount! The sale applies to all Spotify Music Promotion packages from the 9th to the 16th of June.

Anderson, Indiana Jun 9, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Spotify is the biggest music streaming platform on the internet, and with so many artists competing, getting noticed there is tough. Talent and quality music alone are not enough, artists need smart marketing and strong promotions. That is where The Tunes Club comes in. The company offers trusted and affordable Spotify promotion services to help artists reach a wider audience base. From June 9th to 16th , The Tunes Club is giving a flat 10% discount on all their packages to celebrate World Music Day . It is a great chance to boost your music and save money at the same time. If you are looking to grow your fan base, now is the perfect time to promote your music!

The Tunes Club plans every music promotion campaign with care, making sure it is both organic and effective. This trusted company helps artists grow by placing their songs on curated Spotify playlists. This gives artists more exposure and draws attention to their full music catalog. Its services also include social media and content marketing that boost Spotify streams and help reach new listeners beyond the platform. What makes The Tunes Club stand out is its affordable pricing. Their Spotify Music Promotion services are budget-friendly, making it easier for independent artists to get noticed without spending too much. With the company's upcoming sale, the value is even greater. If you are an artist hoping to grow your audience and increase your streams, this is a great chance. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to promote your music smartly and affordably.

The Tunes Club has years of experience in music promotion, helping artists grow their reach worldwide. Known for its powerful Spotify campaigns, the company supports musicians at all levels. It offers four different packages, so artists can choose based on their goals and needs. One popular option is the 'Spotify Marketing Package' which is ideal for promoting a single track. This package places the song in over 60 curated playlists, which brings in around 3,000 to 3,500 listeners . It also includes social media promotion across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest with more than 100,000 followers. At the end of the campaign, artists receive a detailed report. With proven results and flexible plans, The Tunes Club is a trusted choice for smart music promotion. The 'Spotify Promotion Pack' promotes two songs and adds them to 90+ playlists. This marketing package includes social media sharing, and a paid press release, and reaches 7,000 to 7,500 listeners .

The third one is the 'Spotify Marketing Pro Pack' that promotes up to three songs. These tracks are placed in over 120 playlists and get artists about 10,000 to 11,000 listeners . It also includes a press release and a music blog feature to increase visibility. The largest option is the 'Spotify Promotion Pro Pack'. This is made for promoting up to four songs at once, and the selected tracks are added to over 180 handpicked playlists. Using this package helps the tracks reach around 14,000 to 15,000 listeners . This package also focuses on connecting music with the right audience based on style and genre. It includes a paid press release, a blog feature, and an artist review for even more exposure.

All campaigns are backed by detailed reports, so artists can track their growth. With affordable pricing and real market research behind each plan, The Tunes Club makes it easier for artists to grow their fan base and get noticed. Now get all the packages at a lower price with a 10% discount during the upcoming sale. Save the date! The sale goes from 9th to 16th June !

