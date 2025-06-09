The Food Affordability Crisis Is One Reason Governments Need To Step Up For School Food

MENAFN - The Conversation) Despite the hard work and dedication of hundreds of local grassroots organizations across the country to deliver student nutrition programs , there are, too often, not enough funds to purchase the food to meet student needs.

As described in a study of elementary school parents' and teachers' perspectives on school food in southern Ontario, in the city of Hamilton and Peel Region, far too many school food programs cannot adequately meet existing nutritional needs of hungry students. Some teachers described how students, as young as four years old, come to school without enough nutritious food to fuel them through the day.

As a researcher who examines biological and cultural determinants of human nutrition and food security , I conducted this study with academic colleagues in partnership with the Coalition for Healthy School Food .

Fortunately, in 2024 the government of Canada announced a new National School Food Program and policy . As of March 10, 2025 , the federal government has made school food agreements with all provinces and territories .

This is an opportunity to reinvent school food across Canada and to catch up to other G7 countries that have long-running traditions of school food programs.

Perspectives on school food programs

In our study we asked parents through an online survey and focus group discussions in Hamilton and Peel Region to tell us what they envision for a future national school food program.

Eighty-three per cent of the respondents were women; respondents self-identfied as South Asian (eight per cent), Black (five per cent), Indigenous (four per cent), Middle Eastern (four per cent), Southeast Asian (three per cent), Latino (three per cent), East Asian (three per cent) and white (70 per cent).

Forty-three per cent of households were classified as experiencing some level of food insecurity, with 41 per cent having an annual household income of less than $69,999.

Ninety-six per cent of survey respondents said they want their child to participate in a school food program, and 77 per cent said they would be willing to pay some amount for it. In parent focus groups, and teacher interviews, participants cited such benefits as:



Improving the nutritional quality of what students eat;

Reducing the consumption of highly processed foods;

Improving behaviour, learning, mental health and energy levels; And connections to curriculum like nutrition and food literacy education.

Students with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the green house at Marguerite-Bourgeoys School in Caraquet, N.B., in May 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Participants saw affordability as one of the major barriers to an accessible program. Suggestions for funding models ranged from universal free programs to government-funded programs subsidized by optional parent contributions, and corporate donor funding.

Most parents and teachers were adamant that programs be universally accessible with nutritious and diverse food options for all students regardless of ability to pay.

Severely underfunded provinces

Federal funding of $79 million flowed to the provinces and programs in the first year of the government's National School Food Program, but those funds were quickly used up .

As noted by the Coalition for Healthy School Food, not all provinces are contributing in the same way towards school food programs to date.

In Saskatchewan and Ontario, school food is severely underfunded relative to other provinces and territories. Saskatchewan and Ontario's per capita investments are four times lower than the national median of 63 cents per student per day: Nova Scotia contributes $3.30 whereas Saskatchewan and Ontario are at the bottom of the pack at three and nine cents per student per day respectively. That's based on an annual average of 190 school days per year across Canada.

Without significant funding increases from those provincial governments, none of the hopes and dreams for a National School Food Program in Saskatchewan and Ontario will come to fruition.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

While the need for more funding is paramount, there are also logistical issues to tackle. Without commercial-grade kitchens in elementary schools, some survey respondents suggested centralized food preparation models by upgrading existing neighbourhood or high school infrastructure, from which meals could be distributed to local schools.

Others were in favour of contracting local food businesses as providers. A few parents raised the concern that school boards might contract large food conglomerates, resulting in a situation where corporate profit compromises food quality .

Teachers voiced the need for adequate staffing and volunteer support so as not to unduly burden school staff. Some parents and teachers felt strongly about minimizing packaging waste. As one teacher stated:

A person shows reusable containers and wrappings as part of preparing and storing food, Victoria, B.C., in 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The topic of how much time students have to eat arose frequently in discussions. In Ontario, many schools at the elementary level adhere to a two-break or balanced day model , where students have a“nutrition break” in the morning with recess, and another in early afternoon (instead of two short recesses and a mid-day window for lunch/recess). This may be a reason why parents and some teachers say that kids don't have enough time to eat.

Diversity and inclusion

In addition to logistical operations and accessibility, parents and teachers voiced the need to consider social and cultural diversity and inclusion . They noted the diversity of student dietary requirements and preferences - from food allergies/intolerances and cultural and religious foods to concerns about what respondents referred to as their“picky eaters.”

Teachers pointed out that halal and/or vegetarian foods must be made available. The oversight of food safety and offering a diversity of healthy food choices was mentioned repeatedly by parents.

Meals and ingredients could be posted in weekly or monthly menus - like they are in in France , for example - to ensure students and their families are aware of what is being served.

Programs engaged with students, community

There was enthusiasm for exposing kids to culturally diverse menu options that would make students from all backgrounds feel included and welcome.

While some parents were concerned that their kids might not eat foods they're unfamiliar with, others thought it would be great to expose them to new foods that they might eat at school even if they wouldn't at home.

People prepare foods in the school food program at Aylesbury Public School in Brampton, Ont., in November 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Some parents were excited about the prospect of community involvement, including volunteers but also students in food prep, distribution and cleanup. Beyond the school community, some proposed fostering partnerships with local farms, community gardens and local food providers.

In sum, participants voiced the need for flexible programs that could be tailored to specific school, family and community needs - with clear communication with all families and school staff about the school food programs' goals and operations.

Much more work to do

We have a tremendous need and opportunity in Canada to strengthen our food system and food security with the National School Food Program.

We have just begun this project with the commitment of some federal, provincial and municipal funding, but there is much more work to do in developing school food programs in each part of the country.

The continued food affordability crisis and the threat of tariffs by the United States make it clear how important these programs are.

No matter how these programs end up evolving, parents and teachers in Hamilton and Peel Region have clearly voiced their desire for equity - school food program accessibility, regardless of family income. They also want to see food offerings meeting students' diverse dietary requirements, and the inclusion of student, family, educator and local community partners.