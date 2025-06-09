Ukraine Obliterates Russian Ammunition Depot With AASM Hammer Air Bomb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the USF Command , Ukrinform reports.

During aerial reconnaissance in the Southern war zone, fighters from the Flying Skull battalion spotted a group of Russian soldiers unloading ammunition at a warehouse equipped next to their own shelter.

After location data was conveyed and verified, a Ukrainian Air Force warplane engaged the target.

"The crew of a MiG-29 fighter jet delivered a precise strike with an AASM Hammer guided bomb, as a result of which the ammunition depot and enemy personnel were destroyed," the SBS noted.

