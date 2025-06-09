In South, AFU Destroyed Boat Carrying Russian Troops
“One less enemy boat with troops - the first battalion hits the mark! War on water is no less important and intense than on land. And our boys and girls from the 40th Separate Combat Brigade prove it perfectly,” the message says.Read also: War update: 159 clashes in past 24 hours, mostly in Pokrovsk axis
As reported by Ukrinform, in the southern direction, operators of unmanned systems adjusted the strike with an AASM Hammer guided bomb on a Russian army ammunition depot during unloading.
Photo: screenshot from video
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment