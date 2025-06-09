Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In South, AFU Destroyed Boat Carrying Russian Troops


2025-06-09 03:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram and released a video.

“One less enemy boat with troops - the first battalion hits the mark! War on water is no less important and intense than on land. And our boys and girls from the 40th Separate Combat Brigade prove it perfectly,” the message says.

Read also: War update: 159 clashes in past 24 hours, mostly in Pokrovsk axis

As reported by Ukrinform, in the southern direction, operators of unmanned systems adjusted the strike with an AASM Hammer guided bomb on a Russian army ammunition depot during unloading.

Photo: screenshot from video

