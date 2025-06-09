L-Card Digital Business Card App Expands To Middle East And Africa, Bringing Innovative Virtual Networking And Contactless Business Card Solutions To New Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Canva integration has taken the L-Card digital business card application to a new level and made L-Card one of the best digital business card apps. Users can create virtual business cards in minutes,” said L-Card CEO and Founder David Chabukashvili, the leading digital business card app, expands into the Middle East and Africa, bringing its top electronic business card solution to companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. With advanced features like NFC business cards, QR code sharing, and Canva integration, L-Card empowers professionals across the region with smart, contactless networking tools. This marks a major step in L-Card's global growth and digital innovation.







David Chabukashvili, CEO and Founder of L-Card Digital Business Card App

L-Card Digital Business Card App Expands into the Middle East and Africa , Empowering Leading Organizations with Smart, Contactless Networking Solutions

L-Card, the award-winning digital business card app, has officially expanded its services to key markets in the Middle East and Africa, including the UAE , Saudi Arabia , and South Africa . Known as a top electronic business card platform , L-Card now brings its advanced digital business card features and cutting-edge technology to some of the region's most prominent companies and state organizations.

The expansion marks a major milestone in L-Card's mission to revolutionize professional networking through innovative virtual business cards , NFC business cards , QR code business cards , and fully contactless business card sharing .

David Chabukashvili , Founder & CEO of L-Card, emphasized the strategic significance of this move:

"Expanding L-Card into the Middle East and Africa is a major step in our global journey. We are honored to serve some of the most recognized companies and state organizations in these regions. This growth reflects our commitment to delivering the most advanced digital business card app and transforming how professionals connect, network, and share information," emphasized David Chabukashvili.

A key driver of L-Card's growing popularity in international markets is its seamless integration with Canva Designer , giving users access to a rich library of digital business card templates. With Canva integration , users can quickly create beautiful, customized virtual business cards in minutes-perfect for professionals, executives, and enterprises seeking consistent branding and design.

“Canva integration has taken the L-Card digital business card application to a new level and made L-Card one of the best digital business card apps. Users can create virtual business cards in minutes,” said L-Card Founder and CEO, David Chabukashvili

Another groundbreaking feature supporting the global rollout is L-Card's automatic card scanning technology , now supporting 38 languages, including Arabic. This enhancement streamlines the process of capturing and converting traditional paper cards into smart mobile business cards, allowing users in multilingual regions to benefit from quick, accurate, and paperless networking.

David Chabukashvili has led L-Card with a strong vision for innovation and accessibility. Under his leadership, the L-Card digital business card app has become a trusted tool for modern professionals in over 80 countries, offering a complete platform for managing and sharing electronic business cards across industries.

Adding to its credibility, L-Card received a powerful endorsement from Kevin Harrington , the Original Shark from Shark Tank , who recognized the app's impact on transforming traditional networking. Kevin Harrington praised L-Card as a forward-thinking, scalable solution for professionals looking to embrace the future of contactless connections.

With this expansion into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, L-Card strengthens its global footprint while delivering unparalleled value to businesses across the Middle East and Africa. As more organizations adopt digital business cards, L-Card stands ready to lead the market with smart, secure, and beautifully designed electronic business card solutions.

To learn more or start using the L-Card digital business card app, visit .

Linkedin

Twitter X

You Tube Video Link: