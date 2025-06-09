Philip Berry Releases His Book“Being Better Than You Believe: 8 Steps To Ultimate Success”

MENAFN - GetNews) A deeply practical and thought-provoking exploration of personal and organizational growth, offering readers a transformative path to success.







Author Philip Berry has officially launched Being Better Than You Believe: 8 Steps to Ultimate Success, a compelling new self-development and leadership guide now available on Amazon. The book invites readers to unlock untapped potential through structured personal reflection, actionable steps, and bold behavior change.

Drawing from a distinguished global career in human resources, executive coaching, and organizational development, Being Better Than You Believe explores themes such as personal transformation, leadership effectiveness, motivation, and purposeful action.

Written for professionals, leaders, and individuals seeking to improve performance and fulfillment, this work delivers a clear and actionable path to success.

“This book represents years of insight gathered from working with people and organizations striving to grow and perform better,” author Philip Berry said.“Every chapter is designed to stir action and introspection. Whether readers are looking for professional elevation or personal clarity, they'll find a structured and inspiring guide in these pages.”

Being Better Than You Believe follows an eight-step framework for change and success, combining real-world strategies with philosophical inquiry. The book highlights the power of intentional transformation through focused guidance and end-of-chapter“thought stimulators” that drive both reflection and application. Whether you're seeking greater productivity, career advancement, or organizational effectiveness, this book offers a powerful blueprint for progress and fulfillment.

Whether readers are looking for professional development, leadership tools, or practical guidance, Being Better Than You Believe delivers a powerful and original reading experience.

Now available on Amazon and other major platforms, this title is ready to equip, inspire, and challenge readers to rise above limiting beliefs and achieve lasting success.

About Philip Berry

Philip Berry is the President of Philip Berry Associates, LLC, a consulting firm focused on Executive Coaching, Leadership Development, Innovation, and Organizational Effectiveness . With leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies such as ColgatePalmolive, IBM, and Procter & Gamble, Berry has worked across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. He holds undergraduate degrees from Manhattan Community College and Queens College, and earned a Master's in Social Work from Columbia University and an MBA from Xavier University. In addition to his business achievements, he serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the City University of New York and is a respected speaker in the areas of leadership, diversity, and global talent development.

Being Better Than You Believe: 8 Steps to Ultimate Success by Phillip Berry

Amazon:

Amazon Kindle:

Paperback: 979-8281895163 | $13.70

Hardcover: 978-1432756420 | $27.03

Website: