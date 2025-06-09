BTL Law Offers Flat-Fee Legal Packages For Separation, Marriage, And Divorce Agreements Across Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)



BTL Law offers flat-fee, lawyer-reviewed separation, prenup, cohabitation, and divorce agreements across Ontario-fast, remote, and legally binding.

BTL Law, a trusted family law firm led by Ontario family lawyer Numan Bajwa , is proud to offer flat-fee legal services. The firm provides affordable, remote-first legal packages for separation agreements, prenuptial and cohabitation contracts, and uncontested divorces-helping Ontario couples formalize their arrangements without unnecessary legal complexity or cost.

With more Ontario couples seeking efficient ways to navigate major life transitions, BTL Law's fixed-fee offerings bring clarity and confidence to what can otherwise be a stressful legal process.

“Our mission is to make family law more accessible and less adversarial,” said Numan Bajwa , founding lawyer at BTL Law.“Whether clients are separating, marrying, or cohabiting, we guide them through the legal framework with fairness, transparency, and affordability.”

Transparent Pricing with Fast Turnaround

BTL Law's most popular service-the Intermediate Separation Agreement Package -is priced at $1,500 + HST , covering parenting arrangements, spousal/child support, and division of assets or debts. Simpler cases can be completed for $700 + HST , while custom packages are available for complex situations involving pensions, real estate transfers, or multiple properties.

BTL Law also offers flat-fee Prenuptial and Cohabitation Agreements ranging from $1,500 to $2,000 + HST , depending on the level of detail and complexity. These agreements typically include financial disclosures, spousal support clauses, and property ownership terms.

For clients looking to finalize a joint divorce , BTL Law provides an Uncontested Divorce Package for $900 + HST , in addition to the mandatory $669 court filing fee . The service includes all legal drafting, child support calculations, and electronic filing-usually completed in under five business days.







Legally Enforceable and Lawyer-Reviewed

All agreements are prepared by Numan Bajwa , a licensed Ontario family lawyer with years of experience in drafting legally sound contracts. Each package includes independent legal advice (ILA) for both parties, ensuring agreements are voluntary, transparent, and fully compliant with Ontario's Family Law Act.

“Too many people rely on templates that fall apart in court,” Bajwa explained.“Our agreements are built to last-drafted with full legal protection and customized to the client's real-life circumstances.”

Remote Services for All Ontarians

Services are delivered entirely online through secure platforms like DocuSign and encrypted video calls, making them accessible to clients anywhere in Ontario-including rural and remote areas. Consultations, document review, and signing are all conducted electronically, offering convenience without compromising legal integrity.

With growing demand for cost-effective family law solutions, BTL Law continues to lead the way in delivering client-first, lawyer-led agreements across the province.

About BTL Law

BTL Law , founded by Numan Bajwa , is a modern Ontario-based family law firm providing fixed-fee legal services for Ontario separation agreements , prenuptial contracts, cohabitation agreements, and uncontested divorces. BTL Law offers secure, legally enforceable agreements for couples across Ontario-without courtrooms or hidden costs.