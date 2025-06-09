Dr. Alexander Karimi Selected As Keynote Speaker At Successlive! Alongside World-Renowned Experts And Jack Canfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessLIVE!, one of the most anticipated transformational leadership events in the world, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Alexander Karimi, Founder and Clinical Director of Zand Institute of Psychology, will take the stage as a keynote speaker at the 2025 SuccessLIVE! conference in Los Angeles, California. He joins a prestigious lineup of global changemakers, culminating with the legendary Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series and The Success Principles.

With a dynamic background in psychology, engineering, and filmmaking, Dr. Karimi brings a multidimensional perspective on healing, transformation, and cultural understanding. His keynote will draw from his decades of professional experience and global insight, offering a message grounded in honesty, immediacy, and real-world results.

“SuccessLIVE! is more than a stage-it's a catalyst for change,” said Jack Canfield.“The keynote speakers bring powerful stories and practical tools that can impact lives. I'm inspired every year by the experiences shared, and I'm looking forward to hearing from brilliant minds like Dr. Karimi who are making a difference in extraordinary ways.”

Known as a pragmatic practitioner, Dr. Karimi is passionate about tailoring his therapeutic approach to fit each client's needs. His unique blend of Humanistic/Existential therapy, cultural fluency, and firsthand Hollywood experience has allowed him to guide people from all walks of life-including those navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry-toward rapid, sustainable growth and recovery.

As a speaker, therapist, writer, and director, Dr. Karimi exemplifies the power of combining science, creativity, and compassion to empower individuals to reclaim their lives.



About Dr. Alex Karimi:

Dr. Alex Karimi is the Founder and Clinical Director of SCV Counseling Center, where he integrates years of experience in psychotherapy, engineering, and the film industry to deliver transformative care. A graduate of Leeds Metropolitan University (UK) with a BEng (Hons) in engineering and a Master's in Counseling Psychology (MACP), and a research based PhD in Psychology, Dr. Karimi has lived across three continents and worked across multiple disciplines, which informs his global, inclusive, and personalized approach to therapy.

Blending Humanistic/Existentialist methods with an emphasis on quick recovery and long-term solutions, Dr. Karimi helps clients-from high-achieving professionals to creatives in the entertainment industry-overcome adversity and find clarity. He is also a filmmaker with over a decade of experience in Hollywood, making him uniquely attuned to the psychological challenges of media professionals.

His passion for helping others is rooted in authenticity, cultural respect, and a belief in practical, immediate healing. As both a clinician and creator, Dr. Karimi continues to impact lives by reminding people that with the right guidance, transformation is not only possible-it can be swift and sustainable.

