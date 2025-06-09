Golden Visas, Contests: How Dubai Attracted Over 350 Gaming Firms

Hundreds of game developing companies have set up their bases in Dubai after the emirate announced a specialised programme for the industry. The city is now home to more than 350 companies , with 260 of them categorised as specialised game developers.

Launched in November 2023, the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 (DPG33) has seen more than 60 new companies established in the emirate, of which 12 per cent are large global companies. This marks a 16.6 per cent growth rate in the number of companies in the industry since the launch of the programme.

The gaming industry has emerged as one of Dubai's most promising economic sectors in recent years. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the DPG33 to position Dubai among the world's top 10 global gaming hubs over the next decade, with 30,000 new jobs and a $1 billion boost to GDP by 2033. The programme is overseen by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

According to Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, the gaming sector“holds unprecedented economic potential”, and Dubai will offer opportunities to innovators and creators.“The industry offers a wealth of unprecedented opportunities thanks to the supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovative ideas in advanced technology sectors, particularly game development, which is a key driver in enhancing Dubai's global competitiveness and in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda,” he said.

As part of DPG33, Dubai offers a gaming residency to deserving candidates. As part of this, a gaming certification and long-term residency is granted to accomplished and talented professionals in the video game industry. In September last year, the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa programme was expanded to include top gamers, content creators, and industry professionals.

As part of these efforts, several events and competitions have been held in Dubai this year. Last month, Dubai Police collaborated with the Dubai Esports and Games Festival to conduct a competition where participants were tasked with creating a game to win a portion of the Dh10,000 prize pool. In April, over 800 C-Suite executives and enthusiasts from 32 countries gathered for a gaming convention in the emirate.